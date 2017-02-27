Pro-Trump Rally List: Cities, States For Trump Rallies On February 27, March 4

There is a list of cities and states holding rallies in support of President Donald Trump, starting on Monday, February 27. Additional pro-Trump rallies are being planned for Saturday, March 4. Already, folks are turning to social media to post photos and videos from the pro-Trump rallies held on Monday. For example, there are two photos showing images of a pro-Trump rally that was held at the Capitol Building in Raleigh, according to Reddit.

New post in /r/Raleigh: Trump rally at the Capitol today. https://t.co/mu9pp3OrBj #Raleigh #rbb — Raleigh Blog Bot (@RaleighBlogBot) February 27, 2017

According to KDVR, Trump supporters planned a rally in Denver as well on Monday, also at the Colorado State Capital building. The rallies were planned for noon, with the Denver rally being planned on the West Steps of the building, which is located at 200 E. Colfax Avenue. The Trump rallies were ones that were planned to be positive events for Trump fans to show how much they supported President Trump and his policies.

Certain pro-Trump rallies had Facebook event pages created for the events, such as the one in Denver. The Facebook event page noted that it was one planned for Trump supporters only, and warned that detractors would be banned. The Facebook page praised Mr. Trump’s “America-first policies” and urged people who wanted to celebrate such notions to come together for the pro-Trump rally. Attendees were encouraged to wear “patriotic gear” and to bring with them signs of positivity, along with flags.

The pro-Trump rally was called one that was open to anybody who supports President Trump and his “Spirit of America” and “Make America Great Again” notions, with patriots planning to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to “bring back” the great Republic. Although that pro-Trump rally was touted as “HUGE,” as of this writing, only 86 of the nearly 1,000 people invited marked themselves on Facebook as attending the event.

FOX31 Denver Trump supporters plan rally at Capitol building in Denver Monday FOX31 Denver DENVER… https://t.co/4BOxxtloPn #Denver #Colorado — Denver Colorado (@colorado_denver) February 27, 2017

According to NJ.com, there are a couple of pro-Trump rallies planned to show support for President Trump along Route 35. Monday would be the first of the two rallies, also linked to the “Main Street Patriots” group.

The full list of the pro-Trump rallies, with more than 70 pro-Trump rallies being listed on the website of the “Main Street Patriots” group, can be read therein. The website also has contact information for the organizers of the pro-Trump rallies, with at least one of those pro-Trump rallies behind held at a gun shop and firearms place called Hoover Tactical Firearms.

Trump Supporters Head Downtown For 'Spirit Of America' Rallyhttps://t.co/IjzEaV0bju — gpbnews (@gpbnews) February 27, 2017

The website explains the reasoning for the pro-Trump rallies on their site, which points to the so-called grassroots movement created by patriots who believe in putting America first.

“We strongly support President Trump in his effort to put America First and we are holding small rallies across America to show support for President Trump’s policies. There was a spontaneous uprising of grassroots activists that voted for President Trump to find a way to let people know that we support his agenda. Unlike those protesting against President Trump’s vision, we are a diverse coalition that are the heart and soul of America that wants our nation to fulfill our potential, as the greatest nation on God’s green earth! The rallies will be positive, patriotic, uplifting, and open to anyone that supports an America First agenda. Rallies across the nation will take place on February 27th at 12:00 pm and March 4th.”

The website went on to claim that the group anticipates that plenty additional states will be added to their list of pro-Trump rally events, so they urge people to keep checking back on their list to see new locations added. The group also implored anyone wanting to volunteer to organize a pro-Trump rally to contact their state’s contact person via their list.

