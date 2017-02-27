‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Posts Photos Of Baby Girl, Feuds With Mom

Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara, are in a heated custody battle on Teen Mom 2, but off-screen, Evans is focused on her kids, including her new baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason.

Ahead of the release of a dramatic preview of tonight’s Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans and her children, Jace, 7, Kaiser, 2, and Ensley, 1 month, enjoyed a day outside. During the outing, the reality star shared a couple of photos on Instagram.

“One word: precious,” Jenelle Evans wrote along with a photo of her three children sitting together in a grassy area.

Jenelle Evans also shared a second photo of her children, along with David Eason’s daughter, and included a quote, which read, “Not always eye to eye but always heart to heart.”

Jenelle Evans struck up a romance with David Eason in 2015 after she and Nathan Griffith, the father of her 2-year-old son Kaiser, called off their engagement just months after his proposal. Then, weeks later, Jenelle Evans and David Eason quickly moved in together. Since then, they’ve been living as a family with her son Kaiser and in January, their first child, a baby girl, arrived.

“[David Eason’s] a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Jenelle Evans said during an interview with People Magazine in 2016. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

In mid-2016, Jenelle Evans began facing rumors of a possible pregnancy, but on Twitter, she continued to deny the rumors until ultimately coming clean about her pregnancy to fans on Instagram. At the time, both Jenelle Evans and David Eason debuted photos of her baby bump on their accounts and revealed that the reality star was due to give birth at the end of January.

Jenelle Evans gave birth to her third child on January 24 and quickly shared her exciting news and the first photos of her daughter on Instagram. Since then, both Evans and her fiancé, David Eason (the couple became engaged earlier this month), have continued to share new photos of their kids.

In other Jenelle Evans news, she and her mother, Barbara Evans, continue to be at odds over their custody situation with Jace. As fans will recall, Barbara was given full custody of the child shortly after his birth and has maintained her role as his primary custodian ever since.

During tonight’s episode, Barbara Evans will be featured as she speaks of her daughter during a recent deposition.

“My lawyer asked [Jenelle Evans] about Nathan [Griffith], and Kieffer [Delp], and Gary [Head], and Courtland [Rogers] and David [Eason] and about her house… I’m worried about her future… I’m worried about her jobs… Her money… Her relationship… The job thing is huge,” Barbara explained, according to a sneak peek shared by Starcasm on February 27.

“[Jenelle Evans] went to school, she graduated on the dean’s list and she doesn’t even pursue that part time,” Barbara continued. “So if this show’s all gone tomorrow how are you going to afford this big fancy house and all this life of luxury that you live?”

“If it doesn’t go her way she’s going to be devastated. If it doesn’t go my way Jace is gonna be devastated,” she added.

