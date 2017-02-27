Tarek And Christina El Moussa: Tarek Says That He And Christina Will Reunite?

It seems like any and all publicity that HGTV puts out for Flip or Flop is being ignored for the scandalous divorce of Tarek and Christina El Moussa. Once positioned like the “perfect family” on HGTV, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are now in the midst of a contentious divorce — whether for ratings or for reality — and they’re taking turns insulting each other in the press. Now, it’s Christina’s turn, and she’s telling all in her latest People Magazine cover story!

According to Radar Online — who got a copy of the People Magazine cover story featuring the Tarek and Christina El Moussa divorce — Christina has taken the proverbial gloves off when it comes to fighting with her soon-to-be ex-husband. Even though they claim to be “civil” now for the sake of the show and their children, the so-called “truce” didn’t last long.

Radar went on to report that the couple took their beef to Instagram. After Tarek posted a picture of himself working out, and captioned it “stress relief,” Christina went on to post a meme that said, “Choose your battles, sometimes being at peace is better than being right.”

But was there really beef to be had over an Instagram photo of a man in the gym?

According to US Weekly, Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be getting back together again in the future. The outlet spoke to Tarek, who is still trying to get his life back together, and he said that he still loves Christina and would love nothing more than to get back together with her — a possibility that just might become a reality.

“Maybe, like, 10 years from now. Honestly, it took a lot of work to get in a good place for both of us, that I think we are at the point where we aren’t looking back, we are looking towards our future. I don’t know where the future is going to take me, but you never know.”

And, according to Entertainment Tonight, Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be getting back together sooner than everyone thought, because it turns out that Christina broke up with her boyfriend!

Christina, who recently broke up with her boyfriend Gary Anderson, and apparently didn’t tell Tarek the news. This, then, gave some hope to Tarek, who said that he only found out about the breakup the way everyone else did: online.

“Tarek says he learned about Christina and Gary’s recent split through the internet, at the same time as everybody else. “I found out from the internet, you know? I do not ask personal questions. I do not want to get involved. The best thing for me is to focus on myself, and not worry what she is doing. So, the only reason I found out about the split is because it came out in the media. You know, it just took a lot of strength, and it is one of those things where you have to stay positive, stay strong, focus on the kids and just not think about it.”

[Featured Image by HGTV]