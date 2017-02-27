Scarlett Johansson Snaps On Oscars Red Carpet: No Time For ‘Ridiculous’ Question

Scarlett Johansson had no time for “ridiculous” questions on the Oscars red carpet, according to the Daily Mail.

Scarlett Johansson shuts down Ryan Seacrest during 2017 Oscars interview: ‘What a ridiculous… https://t.co/pOfcBZXpKa #ScarlettJohansson pic.twitter.com/LgjmpBp7PP — Scarlett Johansson (@iScarlett_News) February 27, 2017

The actress, who was one of the presenter’s at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, was clearly annoyed by a question asked by renowned celebrity interviewer Ryan Seacrest during her red carpet appearance. Seacrest was asking questions about the Ghost in the Shell actress’s preparations for her presenting role, and – rather innocently – asked if Johansson wore her impressive high heels during the rehearsal as well.

But Scarlett Johansson made it clear that she had no time for what she considered to be a “ridiculous” questions.

“What a ridiculous question!”

Seacrest was quick to respond, stating that he had read just that morning in the Los Angeles Times that actress Halle Berry had made a point to wear her sky-high heels during the rehearsal.

“This morning, I read it!”

Scarlett Johansson just called out Ryan Seacrest on the #Oscars red carpet: https://t.co/Xr5BuR3rS7 pic.twitter.com/4RhLkXJToH — Glamour (@glamourmag) February 27, 2017

Scarlett Johansson, somewhat put back in her place, just laughed.

“Well, I did not… I couldn’t imagine having to put these on two days in a row – not that they’re not gorgeous.”

Despite later noting that one “can never have enough rehearsal” when it comes to presenting on stage at the Oscars, the Ghost in the Shell actress still thought it was necessary to laugh at the radio presenter’s innocuous question.

Perhaps Scarlett Johansson can be forgiven for being a little snappy, as she broke up with her husband just last month. Page Six reported that the Ghost in the Shell actress, who married Romain Dauriac in a low-key ceremony in 2014 shortly after the birth of their daughter, Rose Dorothy, had called it quits in January this year.

scarlett johansson, justin timberlake & jessica biel at the #oscars pic.twitter.com/6ZSMalrwSN — best of jt (@jtimberlakepics) February 27, 2017

While the Daily Mail reported that Scarlett Johansson went solo to Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, Page Six correctly noted that the actress walked the red carpet on the arm of her agent, Joe Machota, the head of the CAA’s theater department.

Johansson initially resisted rumors that her marriage had broken up, which began last month when she was pictured without her wedding ring. The next day, the actress and Dauriac made a big show of cozying up together in a joint appearance in New York City. The appearance put the rumors of a breakup on hold temporarily, until news broke that they had indeed split.

SPOTTED: Scarlett Johansson arriving into Sidney Airport this past weekend, carrying baby Rose Dorothy with her! pic.twitter.com/dBHuoDNz2V — Scarl Johansson News (@scarlett_news) March 28, 2016

The Daily Mail cited Us Weekly‘s sources, who claimed that it was Scarlett Johansson who had made the decision to end the relationship.

“Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision. She felt like they didn’t have much in common as far as lifestyle.”

The pair started dating in 2012 and were engaged in 2013. They daughter was born in 2014, and they got married shortly afterward.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2011, after which Reynolds married Blake Lively and went on to have two daughters with the Gossip Girl star.

Her bad mood aside, Scarlett Johansson looked fantastic on the Oscars red carpet. The 32-year-old Ghost in the Shell actress opted for a purple and pink Alaia dress, complete with a silver belt and skirt overlay, and Fred Leighton jewelry. Side angles of the actress in her stunning dress showed a tattoo on her ribcage.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]