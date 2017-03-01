Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Update: April Launch Date Possible

Microsoft’s latest hybrid tablet cum laptop – Surface Pro 5 release is happening soon if recent rumors are any indication.

Though Redmond giant has been quite secretive regarding the Surface Pro 5 launch date, recent changes in Microsoft’s online store has led to speculations. Customers can no longer purchase the older generation Surface Pro 3 from company’s official store, according TechRadar. The publication reported the device is not available for purchase on U.S., U.K and Australia webpages. The purchase links of the product redirects users to Microsoft Store homepage.

The move is an clear indication of Microsoft’s plans to launch the Surface Pro 5 in first quarter of 2017, reported Digital Trends. The device launch will coincide with the Windows 10 Creators Update according to the publication. Previously Microsoft revealed the Creators Update will rollout in April 2017. It is possible Microsoft will finally launch their highly anticipated Surface Pro 5 tablet right then. Further lending credence to these rumors, is word from renowned Microsoft analyst, Paul Thurott, who predicted Surface Pro 5 will definitely see a Spring 2017 release.

Other sources speculate a possible unveiling of the Surface Pro 5 well before the April release date. The hybrid device might see a surprise unveiling at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, scheduled from Feb 27 to March 2. Though Microsoft will be present at the event, there is no evidence suggesting the alleged launch of Surface Pro 5. Of course, with all these rumors, one can never be too sure.

The Surface Pro 5 was first notably even leaked in Microsoft own webpage. A Surface device image in French press hub appeared with a name, “win10-feature-surface-pro-5-z”. The device was also confirmed by a recent job posting listed on LinkedIn profile.

With more than a year and couple of months since release of company’s last Windows 10 2-in-1 device, it is only natural the tech enthusiasts are excited for the successor. Not much is known at this point about the hybrid computer. Reliable sources though confirm that Taiwanese manufacturing Pegatron Technology is developing the computer.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Feature Roundup

Rumors so far are hinting a major hardware changes for the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. The next round of Surface Pro tablets will move towards seventh generation Intel Kaby Lake processors according to reports. The powerful hardware will accompanied by even higher configurations of RAM and graphics support. It is also likely Microsoft will be finally adding USB Type-C support for its Pro 5 device.

Another popular rumor is the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will feature an Ultra HD/4K display, reports Trusted Reviews. The device is said to offer similar 12.3-inch display in either of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels or 3,840 x 2,560 pixels screen resolution.

A larger capacity battery for the new Surface Pro 5 is also on the line. Since the previous Surface Pro 4 iteration received flak over the battery life, it is only logical to expect a battery upgrade. With inclusion of 4K display, however, battery of the device may take a backseat.

The Surface Pen might too receive an update with launch of the new Pro 5. The revamped stylus will come with a rechargeable battery according to a patent unveiled last year. The upcoming Pen even come with added eraser functionality, which though is not new for stylus technology. Apart from that, there are rumblings that Microsoft may even introduce an Surface Dial for the their tablet.

Other rumoured possibilities include an Surface Pro 5 with ARM processor. Microsoft is apparently developing Windows 10 with ARM support, which would mean arrival of LTE variant device. However, the ARM support isn’t supposedly coming well before the Redstone 3 Update that will come later in 2017.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed any of the Surface Pro 5 rumors yet, so it will be a quite a wait for the tech enthusiasts. More reliable leaks will likely drop as the possible April release date draws closer.

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]