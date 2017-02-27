Bob Harper Suffered Serious Heart Attack, Unconscious For Days, Recovering

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser suffered a major heart attack that left him unconscious for two days and hospitalized for eight.

Bob Harper is a personal trainer on The Biggest Loser. The 51-year-old was in New York City working out at a gym when he collapsed, according to the Daily Mail.

What do you think my shirt says? It's a spring day here in NYC. ❤❤❤ A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Fortunately, there was a doctor nearby who administered CPR and used paddles, ultimately saving his life. Still, the reality star remained unconscious for two days and was hospitalized for eight.

Harper is reportedly doing better, but the doctor has not given him the okay to fly home to Los Angeles.

Karl and I hanging out @materialgood The best luxury concept store around. A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

The heart attack happened around two weeks ago, but TMZ reported on Monday that Harper is doing much better and still recovering. Bob is not quite back to his rigorous fitness routine, but has reportedly been up and walking about.

Bob Harper’s heart attack was apparently the result of a genetic heart condition; his mother also died from a heart attack.

One of Bob Harper’s first clients was Jennifer Jason Leigh. In 1999, Harper was cast as an extra in Melissa Etheridge’s hit video for the song “Angels Would Fall” from her album Breakdown.

Read what my shirt says. #morrissey A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:58am PST

In 2004, Harper landed his breakout role on The Biggest Loser. He was also cast on the first three seasons of the Australian version of The Biggest Loser.

Bob Harper also launched mytrainerbob.com in 2010, a website where users could discuss weight loss and receive coaching.

Harper was involved in a scandal with The Biggest Loser in 2014 when one of the contestants lost an extreme amount of weight.

Look who came over to say hi to me after my workout. @nick.shaw.rp Such a great guy and super smart. A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson weighed just 105 pounds after starting the show weighing 260 pounds.

Twenty-four-year-old Frederickson caused somewhat of an outrage among Biggest Loser viewers. Harper kept a distance from the controversy.

“What people don’t understand is, when the contestants leave to go home… They’re in charge of themselves. So, I had not seen her until that night, and so when she walked out, I was just kind of like, whoa. And I’ve been on the show since the beginning, forever.”

Back in 2016, Harper revealed on the Today show that many of the contestants from Season 8 of The Biggest Loser struggled to keep the weight they had lost off and that it was a common problem.

I'm SUPER proud to support @loveyourmelon and @lym_lourdes This brand is dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America as well as supporting non profits who lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Check out all the good they do… and how cool is this hat!!! ????❤ loveyourmelon.com A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:32am PST

“Our bodies want to be the weight that we’ve been for such a long time. That’s why it’s such a battle. You have to watch every single thing that you are doing.”

Today's #bodybybob workout was paying homage to a lot of the girl Wod's after an epic day yesterday. I LOVE AND RESPECT WOMEN. I'll see you THIS Thursday night @bricknewyork at 7pm. A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:03am PST

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]