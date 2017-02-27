‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Focuses On Kids, Jeremy Calvert Returns To Instagram

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert may be at odds on Teen Mom 2, but off-screen, they are keeping their distance.

As Calvert continues to cope with his recent split from former fiancee Brooke Wehr by making his Instagram account private after previously deactivating his page, the Teen Mom 2 star is focused on her children, twins Ali and Aleeah, 7, and daughter Adalynn, 3, and recently traveled to a cheerleading competition with Aleeah’s team.

“She did so well! Always proud of my girls!!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of the photo below.

Leah Messer shares twins Ali and Aleeah with her first husband, Corey Simms, but she didn’t share any photos of Corey or his wife, Miranda, during the event.

While Leah Messer didn’t include the twins’ dad’s family in her photos, Corey Simms may have been at the event. Although he didn’t confirm any such thing, his father, Jeff Simms, revealed that Corey’s youngest child, Remington Monroe, 1, was with him on Sunday.

Leah Messer and Corey Simms were married to one another for less than a year. As fans may recall, Messer and Simms tied the knot with one another in December of 2010 and split in spring of the following year after Messer admitted to sleeping with another man just days before their wedding.

Following his split from Leah Messer, Corey and Miranda tied the knot in 2013, and months later, he and Messer engaged in an affair while she was married to Jeremy Calvert. Although no one knew about the incident at the time, it was later exposed during a Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

While Leah Messer’s marriage to Jeremy Calvert didn’t end at the time, the couple ultimately chose to call it quits in late 2014 after Calvert claimed Messer had cheated on him with one of her ex-boyfriends.

As fans may recall, Calvert quickly moved on from his marriage to Messer with Brooke Wehr in early 2015, and in late 2016, they became engaged. Although the couple are currently still engaged during the new episodes of Teen Mom 2, they chose to end their engagement earlier this month after Wehr claimed Calvert cheated on her with multiple women.

At this point, it is hard to say whether the drama between Calvert and Wehr will play out on the show, but during tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, fans will watch as Leah Messer learns of their engagement.

“I didn’t know that. Congratulations. I’m happy for you,” Leah Messer tells Calvert after he asks her if she knew about his engagement. “I mean as long as you’re sure that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your life with then… You definitely should marry that person but you don’t want to think it rationally.”

“Marriage is a very big commitment that you need to make sure is what you want for the rest of your life for someone that’s going to be around your child,” Messer continued. “That’s not an irrational commitment at all. You’re a very irrational person.”

Leah Messer continued on, claiming that Jeremy Calvert doesn’t always make rational decisions. She then took her comments to a more personal level when Calvert suggested that they were both irrational as she claimed their marriage was the biggest mistake of her life. Meanwhile, Calvert insisted that he and Wehr were happy together and said he was glad that his and Messer’s daughter was a fan.

