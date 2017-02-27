Jana Duggar Courting Chance Grows With Jinger’s Wedding & Joy-Anna’s Statement

Jana Duggar, at the age of 27, is the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who hasn’t started courting. Many of her sisters — Jill, Jessa, and now Jinger — had their wedding and now are settling down with their husbands, but it looks like that fate is avoiding Jana. With her 19-year-old sister Joy-Anna now courting Austin Forsyth, Jana’s singledom is getting highlighted more than ever.

To make sure that their daughter is seen by the public, the Duggar family is doing their best to showcase Jana whenever they can. Check out a photo of the 27-year-old Duggar with her mother on Facebook!

Often, Michelle Duggar takes Jana out for treats, like getting a pedicure and grabbing lunch from their favorite spots, to show her gratitude for all the hard work she puts into the family. The 27-year-old Duggar is often seen chaperoning her much younger siblings, fixing things around the house, baking up a storm for holiday season, and decorating the house.

It has gotten to a point that the fans of Duggar family started noticing the amount of work Jana does for the family.

“Great they don’t just leave Jana handcuffed to the stoves demand she care for all the young children,” a commenter by the name of Christina Lynne Livingston wrote underneath the picture. “Let that poor sweet girl out every once in awhile.”

Cindy Mercer Thompson also wrote, “It’s so good to see Jana out of the house and not taking care of her younger siblings or doing household chores.”

The fact that Jana Duggar is not courting anyone means that she gets to concentrate on the expansion of her current family. When Jessa Duggar, one of her married younger sisters, gave birth to her second son, she was right there by her side. Despite the fact that the pregnant mother gave birth in record time, Jana was there to see Henry come into the world.

“The TLC star says she and her husband Ben Seewald, 21, were ‘surprised how fast it went,’ and baby Henry was born at 4:26 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 11 oz. — arriving so quickly matriarch Michelle Duggar, 50, and oldest Duggar daughter Jana, 27, nearly missed the birth,” reports People Magazine.

“They came at the very end,” Jessa said. “I was already pushing when they walked in the door.”

Now that Jinger’s wedding special aired, Counting On fans are hungry for more Duggar girls to get swept off their feet. They got the sneak peek they wanted this Valentine’s Day on Facebook.

“Here’s a sweet twist on Valentine’s Day! We are having a family-wide party celebrating love,” they wrote on Facebook. “God’s love and our love for one another. Our theme is ‘We love because He first loved us!'”

When looked at closely, this photo of Jana shows that she is grabbing an envelope buried in the bouquet. This immediately triggered courting rumors, with fans hinting that she may have an admirer.

“Is she opening an envelope?” Carmen DiPilato wrote in the comments below. “That’s what people are speculating and saying they are from somebody.”

“I hope this is from a suitor that will get her out of there!!!!!!!” an enthusiastic commenter wrote. “She needs her own life!!!!”

Right now, the only Duggar girl officially in a courtship is Joy-Anna, who announced it the day after Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding in November of 2016. Since then, not only has she gotten to know her boyfriend Austin Forsyth well, but also has built a lot of shared experiences.

“We’ve gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” she said in the latest issue of People Magazine. “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

“Watching my sisters go through that with their courtships sets a really good example,” she continued. “I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn’t do and then just making it special. Showing him how much I appreciate him, it’s been amazing.”

Do you think it’s time that Jana Duggar starts courting as well? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]