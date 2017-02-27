Lisa Vanderpump Leaving ‘RHOBH’? She Is Reportedly ‘Over The Fighting’

Lisa Vanderpump might be leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for good. After a drama-filled season, an insider told Radar Online that Vanderpump is sick of the fighting and wants out. Will Vanderpump cut ties with the franchise?

“Lisa is over all of the fighting going on right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” the source explained. “But she cannot stand the cattiness, and she really does not care what anyone thinks of her anymore.”

Vanderpump has not officially commented on the rumors surrounding her departure. The reality star is currently getting ready to open up her own pet rescue center in Los Angeles. She’s also planning on allowing cameras to document her new project. The new show would be Vanderpump’s second spin-off alongside Vanderpump Rules.

No word yet on when the show will premiere, but Vanderpump is negotiating the logistics with network executives. Vanderpump has certainly made a lot of money from reality TV, but it sounds like the RHOBH drama just got too much to handle.

Well here we are ready to speak on resolution 752 #capitolhill A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:09am PDT

According to Reality Tea, Vanderpump’s biggest beef this season is with Lisa Rinna, who recently came under fire for making comments about Kim Richards. In fact, Rinna took issue over the comments and was happy to watch Rinna and Kyle Richards go head to head in the latest episode.

“Was there some sort of feeling of vindication? Hell yes. How could there not be as Rinna vociferously denied her statements that she carelessly made just a few weeks ago about a precarious subject, including Kim’s sobriety that she worked so hard for?” Vanderpump wrote in her new blog.

Lisa Vanderpump also bashed Rinna for having a selective memory about an incident that occurred last season. With all the fighting between cast members, Vanderpump was happy to leave Mexico and focus on other issues. Even still, she stood behind her comments and didn’t back down on her accusations about Rinna.

“When you speak the truth, you are not challenged by questioning yourself as your intent will see you through. And that is what is happening here,” she shared. “LR still has residual feelings against Kim, and that motivated her to speak to Eden. If she relied on her truth, she would remember those statements she made.”

Unfortunately for Vanderpump, the drama is going to get worse. ET Online is reporting that Bravo just released a new trailer for the upcoming episode, and things get explosive between Rinna and newcomer Eden Sassoon.

At one point, Sassoon is shown yelling at Rinna, calling her a “b**ch.” While Sassoon was the one who pulled the trigger on Rinna, Vanderpump admitted that she should have called Rinna that a long time ago. That being said, Vanderpump also believes that Sassoon took things a little too far, especially given how this is her first season.

While the drama continues to play out this season on RHOBH, Us Magazine is reporting that Rinna recently made headlines by sharing a nude selfie over the weekend. The reality snapped the provocative pic in her hotel room and stood behind a chair to conceal her sensitive areas. She even pixelated her chest to censor the photo a step further.

The nude photo was a nod to Playboy’s recent announcement that they were going back to nudes. It isn’t clear if Rinna was auditioning for the men’s magazine, although she certainly got everyone’s attention.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday nights on Bravo.

