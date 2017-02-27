WWE Rumors: Is Roman Reigns Really ‘Anti-Establishment’? Superstar Holds Records

There’s no question that if there’s one wrestler who gets people’s goats going, it’s Roman Reigns. He’s frequently the subject of several WWE rumors, and the latest ones have him cast as a sort of “outsider” that is just trying to make a living doing what he does best. But is he really “anti-establishment”?

ComicBook.com was the first to report on these latest WWE rumors about the so-called “Big Dog.” The outlet spoke to Road Dogg, and he was quick to denounce the so-called “haters” of Roman Reigns while also pointing out that the wrestler is an “anti-establishment hero.”

“James saw a clip of Reigns hitting an amazing spear on Braun Strowman at a WWE live event and noted the crowd’s reaction. James had two words for Reigns’ detractors: ‘anti-establishment minority.’ The Road Dogg says Reigns’ haters don’t want the other fans to know that Reigns actually gets cheered when they aren’t there.”

Fans may remember Road Dogg from the days of D-Generation X, where he became something of a legend at that time.

But it’s rather curious that Roman Reigns would be termed “anti-establishment” when he just might be the most “establishment” wrestler there is!

#RomanEmpire is worldwide wherever you go we are behind you @WWERomanReigns we support you as nation we always got your back #BelieveThat???? pic.twitter.com/4nH7IqethC — ✍ HipHop Tamizha❣ (@tamizha_Hiphop) February 27, 2017

According to the latest WWE rumors from Give Me Sport, Roman Reigns has actually broken a lot of records since he first became a wrestler. In addition to his accomplishments with The Shield, Roman Reigns has been an amazing standalone solo superstar.

“The next record belonging to Reigns ties in perfectly with the first highlight. He tied the WWE record for most eliminations in a traditional Survivor Series elimination tag match, eliminating Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, Goldust and Rey Mysterio in the 2013 pay-per-view. Reigns broke Kane’s record for most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match in his rumble debut. He sent 12 Superstars crashing to the apron, and his prowess has only been further proven with his 2015 Royal Rumble victory. Lastly, he holds the record for main-eventing the largest WWE show in history. Reigns defeated Triple H during Wrestlemania 32 in front of the 101,763 people in attendance at AT&T Stadium.”

These are hardly the accomplishments of someone who is “anti-establishment.” To the contrary: This superstar is probably the most establishment wrestler of all. Not that there’s anything wrong with that — he does, after all, come from a famous wrestling family that includes The Rock — but let’s not call him something that he clearly isn’t.

So why is Roman Reigns considered “anti-establishment”?

According to the latest WWE rumors from Forbes, it has to do with the fact that despite the obvious push by the WWE to make him a “superstar” of sorts, he’s still very much despised by wrestling fans.

“In other words, Reigns is obviously getting over with the masses even though the booking of his character has been subpar at best. While it’s not surprising that he still ranks behind Cena (and the widespread assumption is that Cena has been the top merchandise mover for basically a decade), it’s an encouraging sign that he’s as popular as his massive push indicates he is.”

What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think Roman Reigns is “anti-establishment”? Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]