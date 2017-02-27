‘Naked and Afraid’ Returns With More Challenges And New Twists [Spoilers]

During every season of Naked and Afraid, participants face a grueling challenge when they are dropped into some of the world’s most remote and harsh environments. Every episode features one male and one female participant, sans clothing, as they try to survive with only one survival item each and a canvas bag the does little to help cover up the fact that they are naked.

The people who appear on Naked and Afraid suffer extreme weather conditions, hunger, biting bugs, spiders, and more. They must battle the elements, the flora and fauna, and at times each other in order to find the basic necessities of life such as water, food, and shelter. As on previous seasons of Naked and Afraid, viewers will be introduced every week to a new couple as they try to survive together for 21 long and arduous days.

We're back in the food chain when #NakedAndAfraid returns Sunday, March 5th at 10p pic.twitter.com/OohhYNHtBd — Naked and Afraid (@NakedAndAfraid) February 15, 2017

This season, the survivalists will face new challenges including dodging sharks after being stranded at sea for 24 hours. Another couple will make what are described as bird “nuggets” in order to ward off starvation, while another pair will try to survive under an active volcano as they try to skin pelts with only their bare hands in an attempt to stay warm and avoid hypothermia. In a surprising twist, one pair of survivalists will discover that they are not alone.

Over the course of six seasons, Naked and Afraid has gained a large fanbase, making it the top cable survival show with over 47 million total viewers. The series was responsible for spawning Naked and Afraid XL, and according to People, a number of high-profile parodies. Peter Dinklage, Leslie Jones, James Franco, and Seth Rogen even got in on the action. For the first time, two super fans will have the opportunity to see if they have what it takes to survive for 14 days on Naked and Afraid, but there’s an interesting twist.

The Futon Critic shared that professional YouTuber Cory Williams, and pro-surfer Anastasia Ashley will both be sharing their Naked and Afraid experience in real time on a live episode of Naked and Afraid. Fans can follow Cory and Anastasia on their social media accounts and everything they document is uploaded daily over Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter so fans can have a close up look as their journey unfolds for all to see.

This is it guys!!! @NakedAndAfraid dropped me off in the jungles of Belize! https://t.co/kMEqpaR82n pic.twitter.com/Bn926K6bAI — Cory / LiveEachDay (@smpfilms) February 21, 2017

Cory Williams has been creating short films online for over 12 years. His YouTube channels SMPFilms and LiveEachDay, have over a million subscribers and 500 million views with multiple viral videos. An avid outdoorsman, Cory grew up hunting and fishing near the Sierra Nevada mountain range, and he now lives in Eagle River, Alaska. His background as a firefighter for the California Department of Forestry (CDF), a certified EMT, and a professional stuntman provides him with the perfect skill sets needed to complete the Naked and Afraid challenge. Cory can be followed on Twitter or on YouTube.

Anastasia Ashley is an internationally recognized professional surfer, who began competing at the age of 7. By the time she was 14, she was competing professionally and has won over 200 events including the prestigious Women’s Pipeline Pro. She is one of the most popular surfers on social media, with over 3 million followers and fans across her channels. Based on her passion for fitness, travel, and adventure, Anastasia decided to take on the Naked and Afraid challenge. Fans can follow her on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

For highlights of their challenge, follow both Naked and Afraid and Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Broadway World noted that Cory and Anastasia will emerge from the challenge on the day of the premiere of Naked and Afraid, and that their episode will air later this season.

Naked and Afraid is produced for the Discovery Channel by Renegade 83 with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Steve Rankin, and Mathilde Bittner serving as the executive producers. For the Discovery Channel, Denise Contis and Joseph Boyle are the executive producers.

Are you a fan of the show? Do you think that this new crop of survivalists will have the physical and mental strength to make it 21 days? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Season 7 of Naked and Afraid premieres on Sunday, March 5 on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Discovery]