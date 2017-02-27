Bella Thorne Gets Candid And Real About Her Ongoing Struggles With Acne

Bella Thorne keeps it real on social media when it comes to her dating life and her acne. The singer has always been open and honest about her struggles with acne. She doesn’t like to Photoshop her selfies or make it look as if she has a flawless face.

Her fans were in for a treat when she took to Snapchat to document her chemical peel, reports Teen Vogue. Ahead of the Oscars festivities, she decided to visit the Kate Somerville salon in Beverly Hills, which she credited on all of her social media accounts. Thorne, 19, got up close and personal when her fans when she shared photos and videos of her skin peeling off her face.

In one of the photos, she shared the aftereffects of her chemical peel, and it doesn’t look pretty. Bella was seen smiling widely as her face appeared sensitive and raw from the skincare treatment. The process is kind of similar to Babyfoot Peel-Off Foot Masks, which allows you to slowly shed your skin instead of peeling after one treatment.

S. Manjula Jegasothy, dermatologist and founder of the Miami Skin Institute, explained why it’s so important to get a peel.

“The most common reason for this kind of peeling is that the patient may have had a lot of makeup build-up or dead skin build-up over the course of weeks to months, so the peels actually remove this dead skin cell or makeup layer.”

Bella Thorne wasn’t fully done with her treatment just yet. When she arrived home, she took it upon herself to get a pair of scissors and cut off the remaining layers of dead skin. She also reminded her fans to drink plenty of water, especially when getting such an extreme skincare treatment. Since Bella is rich and young, she has access to the best beauty treatments and skincare products.

#cheers from me and my chemical peel!! It's a good day to have your face peeling off 😉 #lizard #drinkingwater #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Just last week, she surpassed 15 million Instagram followers, reports Twist Magzine. To commemorate the occasion, Thorne posted a photo that showed herself covered in a large pile of roses and wearing acne cream on her face.

15 mill on insta:) I love you guys. Thank you for supporting me and my pimple creme ❤️ hehe pic.twitter.com/jQCC8iuF4I — bella thorne (@bellathorne) February 19, 2017

“Thank you for supporting me and my pimple crème,” the Famous in Love star shared alongside her photo.

She then followed up with another photo on Instagram where she’s seen holding a large rainbow bouquet and without her zit cream as she thanked her 15 million Instagram followers.

15 mil and I love every single one of you ❤️???????? #weekendvibes #sundayfunday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Bella has been very open and honest about her struggles with acne in the past, including the things that work and don’t work.

“Personally, I struggled with acne for a long time. I used to cry every night because I thought I looked so ugly,” she once wrote on Instagram. “I used to read comments about my face, my skin, my nose, my eyes, and even my beauty marks people don’t approve of. I know lots of my friends also struggle with acne and it’s something you can’t control. Why should we be judged?”

So, what acne cream does Bella Thorne swear by? Last year, she opened up to Refinery29 about some of her favorite skincare products. She also talked about being the face for Burt’s Bees. Thorne used to use Accutane and found that it didn’t work and had scary side effects. Now, she swears by Tazorac cream, which she was seen wearing in the above-mentioned Twitter photo.

This is helping me I apply it everywhere on my face as I'm not sure where my acne is coming from!! pic.twitter.com/lHeZJonn9R — bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 5, 2016

Bella Thorne also uses Sisley cleanser, Burt’s Bees towelettes for removing makeup, and Kate Somerville toner and oxygen spray. When it comes to dealing with pesky breakouts, she offered her fans this simple piece of advice.

“It is literally so difficult. I’m like, ‘ARGH this pimple!’ but then I stop and I’m like, ‘I love this pimple.’ It is so hard to take your own advice, but I try a little and hope it will get better.”

[Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]