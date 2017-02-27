After A Draw At WWE, AJ Styles And Luke Harper Will Wrestle Again

After a long and hard day at work, it is relaxing to watch Smackdown Live. As for the professional wrestlers, they look as if they are flying. When they fall, they bounce back up again like rubber balls. As for the ring, it is like a trampoline that enables those wrestlers to soar through the air and ultimately attack their opponents in the process.

WWE wrestling is much more than just a sport, for it is a theatrical performance as well. Some wrestlers become fan favorites while others are villains. Each wrestler tells a story before they actually fight their rival. Their stories are certainly interesting. Of course, wrestlers will not reveal their secret moves that they will use to defeat their contenders as they tell the audience how they plan to win the fight against their rivals. The fans will watch the fight as it unfolds, and each wrestler will unveil their master moves that may make them win the match.

If you had a very tough day at work, you might need to laugh, and the accounts of the wrestlers will provide you with some much needed comic relief. Some of the comments that one wrestler makes about another wrestler are actually really funny. In fact, some wrestlers could even be stand up comics. There are even times when politics becomes a part of the wrestlers’ conversations just before a match.

When you watch a wrestling match, whether live or on television, you will never be bored. Wrestlers have a charisma that simply draws the audience in until the match is over.

As with any sport, wrestling is also filled with surprises. During the Smackdown Live match between AJ Styles and Luke Harper, no winner was declared as both seasoned wrestlers fell. As each wrestler argued their case as to why they should be the winner, Smackdown Live general manager Daniel Bryan decided to call the match a draw. This decision left many WWE fans confused. Some think that AJ Styles was the first one to fall, while others believe that Luke Harper fell first. Now fans must have the patience to wait to see if AJ Styles or Luke Harper will win the next upcoming match on April 2. The winner will wrestle against Bray Wyatt who is the current WWE champion.

AJ Styles is one of the wrestlers with the most inspiring story. AJ Styles, whose real name is Allen Neal Jones, was once rejected by the WWE, but today he is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Even though he had good athletic skills, a magnetic personality, and the stamina to be a wrestler, WWE thought that he did not have the correct body type. After all, he was under six feet tall, and he did not have the muscular build of a Hulk Hogan, The Rock and the Undertaker.

After being rejected by the WWE, Jones became a wrestler for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) from 2002-2013. In 2010, Jones became the first TNA contracted wrestler to be ranked number one on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Annual PWI 500 list. Due to all of his successes, WWE had a change of heart and accepted Jones to the WWE where he made his first appearance in WWE’s Royal Rumble in 2016. Styles certainly learned from his rejection and from experience itself.

“My thing is always to do my own thing don’t be like anybody else,” Styles says.

Luke Harper, whose real name is Jon Huber, who is a member of The Wyatt Family, will wrestle against AJ Styles in the upcoming match. Since March 2012, he signed with WWE under the ring name Luke Harper. When he wrestled with the North American Independent circuit, his former ring name was Brodie Lee.

Like AJ Styles, Huber also has very impressive credentials. In 2003, he began working for Rochester Pro Wrestling (RPW) taking on the ring name Brodie Lee. Huber made his introduction for WWE’s developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling show on May 18, and he has been successful in the WWE ever since.

Depending on the results of the match, either Styles or Harper will fight against the current WWE champion Bray Wyatt. As is the case with Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Lawrence Rotunda, wrestling is in his genes. Rotunda’s grandfather was the late legendary wrestler Blackjack Mulligan. His father Mike Rotunda and his two uncles Barry Windham and Kendall Windham were all wrestlers. Rotunda’s younger brother, Taylor Rotunda, whose ring name is Bo Dallas, is also a wrestler for WWE.

As for the personality of the current WWE champion, Wyatt is not a fan favorite but is a villain instead. Wyatt takes on the persona of a malevolent sect leader who believes that he is more of a beast than a human. If he fights like a monster, then either Styles or Harper will face tough competition from Wyatt.

As a fan of WWE, who do you think will win the upcoming match on April 2, will it be AJ Styles or Luke Harper?

