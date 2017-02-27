Caitlyn Jenner Spotted Out With Mystery Woman: Has She Found Love Again?

Caitlyn Jenner has been very quiet about her dating life ever since she split from Kris Jenner. Now it looks like she may have found her match. Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Caitlyn was spotted out with a mystery woman and now there is a lot of speculation that she may have found love once again. Caitlyn and this woman were obviously having a good time together, but there was no PDA proving that they are more than just friends.

Caitlyn was seen out and about in Malibu, California on Sunday, February 26 with this mystery woman. They were shopping and just looked like they were having a good time together. The last woman that Caitlyn Jenner was linked to was Candis Cayne who was on her show I Am Cait with her. The two did share a kiss but never admitted that they were dating or more than just friends. After her marriage from Kris Jenner fell apart, it might be time for Caitlyn to move on and find love again.

The confusing thing is that on her show Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t sure she wanted to date a woman. She said, “To be honest with you, I can’t see myself dating women in the future. I’ve been there done that. I’ve got three very strong ex-wives. I just don’t see it.” It sounded like she might be ready to try dating a man, but if she has done it so far she hasn’t revealed it to the fans. Caitlyn has only dated women so far in her life, and it looks like that is the way she is going to continue dating for now at least.

The woman that Caitlyn was spotted with is not a celebrity that anyone knows of, so that might make the relationship a bit easier than being with someone like Kris Jenner. The fans will just have to wait and see what happens. Since I Am Cait isn’t airing anymore, they aren’t really getting very many updates on Caitlyn or her love life. It would have to be pretty serious for her to put out an interview explaining what is going on.

X17 Online actually shared photos of Caitlyn Jenner and her mystery date. It is a woman with brown hair, but nobody seems to know who she is just yet. The photos show the woman in tennis shoes and Caitlyn wearing heels as they walk together. She has a drink that appears to be from Starbucks. The two looked like they were having a great time together. They were not seen touching at all in the pictures, but just smiling and having a good time. They may have known the pictures were being taken, but never posed for anything.

Lately, Caitlyn Jenner hasn’t even been on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The viewers would love to get to know how she is doing or a few updates on her. Hopefully, she will show up on an episode or two in the future and let everyone know how she is doing. She doesn’t really give updates on her social networks besides a new post here and there.

Are you surprised to hear that Caitlyn Jenner was spotted with a mystery woman? Do you think that she has found love again? It will be interesting to see if she decides to stay dating a woman or eventually decides to date a man.

