Meghan Markle More Popular Than Prince Harry, Harry ‘Glum’ Without Meghan

If you were having a party and could invite anybody you wanted would you rather have Prince Harry or Meghan Markle? According to the Belfast Telegraph, Meghan Markle is now more popular than Prince Harry as a party guest. The Suits actress isn’t just one or two places ahead of Prince Harry on the list put out annually by the society magazine, Tatler.

Meghan Markle is so pretty omg — beth (@bethhbirch) February 22, 2017

Tatler is the “ultimate guide to all things high society” and they say that Markle is important enough for a number four rating. That’s a very impressive accomplishment, and it puts Meghan after only a “Dame, a Lord and model Cara Delevingne” in the 100 Most Invited list from the “quintessentially British institution.”

Prince Harry’s grandmother, the Queen of England, would also attend more parties than her grandson if she accepted all her invitations from hopeful hosts around the world. Queen Elizabeth is in the top ten along with Meghan, but Prince Harry is much further down.

I love the queen Elizabeth's smile ???????????? — Susan (@_beyondthenorm) February 11, 2017

Markle’s boyfriend was number five in the 2016 list, but Harry is way down at number 22 this year. Another royal connection on the list is The Crown writer Peter Morgan and his rumored girlfriend, actress Gillian Anderson, in 10th place.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were dating, Harry was known as the world’s most eligible bachelor. Eligible bachelors who are also royal, handsome, and rich are always sure of more invitations than they can handle.

Prince Harry’s new status as someone in a serious relationship might have had something to do with his plummet from the top ten, but Markle’s boyfriend is still well-liked as the kind of guest who can be depended upon to fill the role of “‘all-round good-time guy” and someone who “likes to let his hair down.”

Some would say that it was because of her status as Prince Harry’s girlfriend that Markle became such a huge star, but the society mag is clear that Meghan is a lot more than a royally connected “smoking hot” body and pretty face. According to the Tatler, other guests looking for intelligent conversation about clean eating or “international philanthropy” will find that Meghan is an excellent conversational partner.

Prince Harry may have lost some traction, but he is still a sought-after party guest in the world of Hollywood stars, royals, billionaires, and celebrity political leaders. It may take some getting used to for the Prince to realize that his gorgeous girlfriend is more wanted at parties than he is though!

This latest news of Markle’s incredible rise in the world of stars means that Prince Harry might have to ask his girlfriend to take him along as a plus one to some celebrity parties.

The unexpected presence of Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth together in the top ten best guests brings up a question of Royal protocol.

While it’s not likely that with the intense scrutiny the Queen’s public engagement planning undergoes Megan and Prince Harry’s grandmother would both inadvertently accept invitations to the same gathering, anything is possible. If the Queen and Markle ended up at the same party, the situation would upend all the careful planning about when Meghan gets to meet the Queen.

The royals are very careful about introductions. After all, the Queen doesn’t want to be on a first-name basis with every romantic interest of her grandchildren. Kate Middleton famously dated Prince William for years before receiving the coveted introduction, which is tantamount to official approval from the monarch.

ROYAL TIDBIT: Prince William dated Kate Middleton for 4.5 years before she was introduced to HRM Queen Elizabeth II. #RoyalWedding — Voncelle Volté ???? (@VoncelleVolte) April 29, 2011

The list came out just as Megan returned to her hometown of Toronto, Canada, to begin filming on the next season of Suits where she plays paralegal Rachel Zane.

According to E! News, Markle was spotted chatting with BFF Jessica Mulroney during a workout at the gym. An onlooker said that Markle “looked very happy, smiling and laughing with her gal-pal,” despite being separated from Prince Harry again. Harry and Meghan spent two idyllic months together in England, giving rise to rumors of an imminent royal engagement announcement.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, is fulfilling his Royal duties like a trooper, but the 32-year-old has an unusually glum face as he goes about it.

The Daily Mail writes that Harry misses Meghan and wasn’t “looking as cheerful as usual” during his visit to a military mental health service that is part of the Heads Together Campaign he heads along with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

