‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers — Episode 9: Fantasy Suite Brings Awful Break-Up

Tonight, Nick Viall will have to make some serious decisions regarding his future and with who he wants to spend the rest of his life. Last week, fans saw the Hometown Dates take place on The Bachelor, but they never got to the rose ceremony, and that didn’t allow us to see who goes home. On this week’s episode, there is going to be a lot that needs to happen, and the Fantasy Suite dates take place, but there will actually be a lot less time to do it in.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

ABC is taking an hour of time away from this evening’s episode, and the official TV schedule for the network proves that. Instead of two hours, there will be just one hour of The Bachelor due to the premiere of When We Rise.

This change will lead to how the final two episodes play out, but more on that later.

Last week, Viall visited the families of the four remaining women, and there was drama, acceptance, and even some tears. He learned a lot about Rachel Lindsay, Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, and Vanessa Grimaldi by seeing where they grew up and where they’re from.

From this point, look for the return of Andi Dorfman to give the leading man some advice even though ABC is building it up to be something more. She is going to talk things over with him and let him know what he needs to do in selecting the right woman with which to share his life.

After that, Viall needs to make a decision to send one of the remaining four women home, and it is going to be Corinne Olympios. Yes, after all this time, the villain is being sent home for good as her time has run out.

Once that is over, Reality Steve reports that Viall will head to the Fantasy Suite overnight dates in Finland with Raven, Vanessa, and Rachel. The thing is, there is not much drama to be found here as we already know that Rachel is going home due to Chris Harrison announcing she will be the leading lady on the next version of The Bachelorette.

She won’t be sent home tonight due to the shortened episode, but Rachel Lindsay will be sent home after Corinne Olympios, and it was not easy for her to take. As she told People, Viall was simply “looking for something else,” and that means they weren’t meant to be.

Fans are going to want to know if Viall slept with Rachel in the Fantasy Suite. They even want to know if he sleeps with Raven and/or Vanessa, but that information may never be known. He and Rachel did have something special, though, and their break-up was not easy for her as she told People.

“I was definitely heartbroken over the situation. I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it would end that way for me.”

Please remember that the dates listed for each showing are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place this season.

Obviously, this has been the season that things are never what they seem. There have been cliffhangers and “To Be Continued” screens and the moving around of eliminations. This week is no different, but does anyone else feel as if ABC really doesn’t care much about this edition of The Bachelor?

After tonight, the drama level will be at an all-time high on The Bachelor, and Nick Viall still has to go a couple of more weeks before selecting his true love. It is kind of difficult to know exactly what ABC will show tonight with the shortened episode, but know that at least one woman will go home, Andi Dorfman will arrive, and the Fantasy Suite dates will begin. From there, fans will have to wait to see the rest of the chaos unfold.

