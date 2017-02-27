Brad Pitt Oscar After Party Debut With Kate Hudson Didn’t Happen

Brad Pitt didn’t attend an Oscar after party with Kate Hudson as many outlets had previously reported. While many people were wondering if Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson would make their debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following Sunday night’s Academy Awards, it simply didn’t happen.

“[Brad] talked with Kate and now [they’ve] come to the decision together that they’ll tentatively come out as a couple behind the scenes at the Vanity Fair Oscars party,” an insider told OK! Magazine according to Yahoo! Lifestyle. “They know that if they are seen having a few flirty moments, the news will leak out,” the insider added.

Well, Kate Hudson attended the after party as planned, but she was without a man by her side — and there wasn’t even a whiff of Brad Pitt in the air. The actress looked dazzling in a gold-hued Cavalli Couture gown, keeping with the apparent color-scheme of the night.

Perhaps an after party seemed like an obvious place for Brad and Kate to debut their relationship. Not only would they be amongst peers (many of whom might already know what’s actually going on, if anything), but there wouldn’t be any live feeds going, and the two could mingle without television cameras in their faces. Sure, they may have been photographed, but it would have been a more private, comfortable setting for them to just be themselves.

“Brad didn’t think he’d be able to be seen with Kate until at least next [fall], but he recently changed his mind. The support and applause he received at the Golden Globes was a shock and [a] pleasant surprise. It made him [realize that] Hollywood is generally on his side concerning his divorce. He’s tired [of] being Angelina’s prisoner,” the source concluded.

Although Brad Pitt didn’t attend the Oscar’s or an after party, rumors about him dating Kate Hudson are still very hot. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson were at the 2017 Golden Globes, but the two didn’t arrive or leave together. Sources say that the supposed couple chose to take separate cars as to not add flames to the already burning fire that may or may not be their romance.

However, there were also reports that Kate Hudson left an after party in a car that looked like the one that Brad Pitt arrived in (it’s unknown if he was in the car) — but doesn’t every celebrity attending these types of events take a livery car that looks the same as the next one?

Beyond that, sources at the after party also claimed that Kate Hudson gushed about her new boyfriend to pals. And then there was also a report that Kate chatted up Brad’s agent before she took off. What they may have discussed is unknown.

“Despite not making an appearance together, the pair may have managed to squeeze in some private time, with the mag reporting that Kate, 37, was spotted having an ‘intimate’ conversation with Brad’s agent, Bryan Lourde, before being spirited away from the party in a car that had the exact same number plate as the one that Brad left the earlier ceremony in,” Yahoo! Lifestyle reported at the time.

Did you think that Brad Pitt was going to attend the Oscars? Were you hoping that he and Kate Hudson made their official couple debut at the event? Do you think that the two are actually dating? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]