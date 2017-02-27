Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Can’t Quit Thinking About Sex, Baby Rumors Begin

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo only had one thing on their minds during their honeymoon. The newlyweds’ affectionate behavior during their romantic getaway in Australia and New Zealand will just fuel the baby buzz that’s already been started by TLC and Jinger’s family.

During tonight’s episode of Counting On, viewers will find out what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo did during their honeymoon. Us Weekly recently shared a sneak preview of one of the fun activities they planned: a cooking lesson in Australia. Jinger and Jeremy tried to stay focused on the food that they were preparing, but they were more interested in pawing at each other than flipping prawns on the barbie.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo had to take part in some TV-friendly activities for the Counting On cameras to film, but they were clearly thinking about what they wanted to do when the camera crew was not around. When the cooking instructor asked Jinger and Jeremy what they were most excited about making in the kitchen, Jeremy misunderstood the question and responded with a sex joke.

“In marriage? I’ll tell you what I’m excited about most in marriage,” he said with a laugh.

Jinger Duggar giggled at his response, and Jeremy kissed her on the cheek. Their cooking instructor tried to get them to shift their attention back to their neglected seafood meal, but Jeremy later confessed that he was still distracted by his new bride.

“Watching Jinger cook, she’s beautiful, and so it was getting a little hot in the kitchen,” he told the Counting On cameras.

“I think [the chef] Bec was uncomfortable with a couple of newlyweds in her kitchen, but we were there for a nice romantic time. Must be the crustaceans and the garlic — natural aphrodisiac.”

Bec asked the couple to “calm it down” after Jeremy grabbed Jinger and began showering her with kisses, and Jinger Duggar responded by giving the exasperated chef some serious stink-eye.

Jinger and Jeremy had to be told to tone down the PDA two more times, but Jinger was unfazed by Bec’s reprimands.

“It’s not like we just got married or anything,” she later quipped to the Counting On camera crew.

The couple did eventually finish cooking their meal, and they managed to keep their hands and mouths off of each other long enough to enjoy their grilled prawns. Bec ate with them to make sure that they kept the hanky-panky to a minimum. Even though she was tough on Jinger and Jeremy, they newlyweds later said that they would recommend her cooking class to other honeymooning couples.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t just joke about sex during their honeymoon. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Jinger possibly used her hair to let everyone know that she had just enjoyed a roll in the hay. Some fans believe that Jinger is sporting some serious “sex hair” in one of her previous honeymoon videos.

According to Jeremy Vuolo, the cooking class was the last activity that he and Jinger Duggar took part in before heading home to Laredo, Texas. So is it possible that they had already made a honeymoon baby by that time?

TLC and a few of Jinger’s family members certainly want fans to think so.

“Is a Vuolo baby on the way? Jinger’s family shares their predictions in this moment from her wedding special,” a post on the Counting On Facebook page reads.

Jill Duggar got pregnant with a honeymoon baby, and she and her husband, Derick Dillard, are pretty certain that the same thing will happen to Jinger. During Jinger and Jeremy’s Counting On wedding special, Derick predicted that the newlyweds would find out that they were expecting before the end of 2016. However, Jinger and Jeremy haven’t shared any baby news yet, and Jinger doesn’t seem to be in any rush to get pregnant. Earlier this month, she told People that she and Jeremy are happy being a twosome right now.

“We are just enjoying our life together, and we will see what the Lord does,” Jinger said.

Because of her parents’ strict courtship rules, 23-year-old Jinger Duggar and 29-year-old Jeremy Vuolo always had to be accompanied by chaperones whenever they went out on dates. They didn’t get any alone time together while they were courting, so this might be why a baby doesn’t seem to be at the top of their list of priorities right now.

