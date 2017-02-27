‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Planning A Surprise Cameo On ‘Mayans MC’?

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has long been rumored to be reprising his role as Jax Teller on Kurt Sutter’s new spin-off, Mayans MC. Even though his character died during the series finale, Celebrity Dirty Laundry is reporting that Hunnam hasn’t ruled out a surprise cameo just yet.

Will Hunnam appear as Jax one last time when Mayans MC premieres later this year?

FX has already ordered a pilot for Sutter’s new series, which is expected to begin production any day now. The show will start after the events on Sons of Anarchy, which means the majority of the story will take place outside of Jax’s timeline. Even still, Hunnam recently admitted that Jax could still make an appearance via flashback or dream sequence.

Of course, Hunnam didn’t confirm whether or not he’ll be a part of the series. Just Jared reveals that he did, however, admit that he’ll be paying attention to the show and that the spin-off sounds “exciting.”

“I really think that, honestly, anything that Kurt [Sutter] is doing I’m excited about, ’cause I think he’s a phenomenal writer and has such a unique voice and vision,” Hunnam shared. “I obviously got to know very, very well the world of California motorcycle clubs and I just think it’s a very rich, vital, exciting world. I think that the idea is that they’re going to focus on Mayans, so it’s exciting. I’ll certainly be tuning in.”

Hunnam would have to clear up his schedule a little if he agreed to a cameo on Mayans MC. The star is currently working on a number of different projects, including appearances on The Lost City of Z, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Papillon. Although he’s clearly making a name for himself on the big screens, a return to the world of Sons of Anarchy would be huge for fans.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sutter is working with a team of writers and producers to develop the spin-off. Sutter wrote, produced, and directed Sons of Anarchy, which was one of FX’s highest-rated dramas. This time around, Sutter hired on Elgin James to help create the show and is taking a more hands-off approach.

My favorite kind of family. Dysfunctional. #MayansMC #SOA A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Sep 27, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

Comic Book is reporting that Mayans MC will focus on the story of a prospect named EZ Reyes. Reyes lives on the border of California and Mexico and struggles with similar issues as Jax, including how to handle a desire for vengeance with the cartel and balance his relationship with the love of his life.

Sutter and company have not announced the official cast list, so there’s no telling who is playing the main character in the spin-off. It is expected that Emilio Rivera will reprise his role as the club president in some capacity, though the actor has yet to confirm his part on the spin-off.

Breaking bread on the mean streets of Santa Monica. Only love and respect for this man. @emiliorivera48 #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

The casting process is currently underway and production is expected to kick into gear in the coming weeks. Until more information is revealed, there’s no telling if Hunnam will make a surprise cameo or not. If he does make an appearance, it probably won’t be anything sustainable, though Sutter might craft a way to bring him back for multiple scenes.

Whatever happens, it’s definitely going to be exciting to see what Sutter comes up with for Season 1. Given his previous work, fans can expect much of the same from Sutter, only this time the story will unfold through a Latino lens. We can only hope that Hunnam is involved.

FX has not announced an official premiere date for Mayans MC. The spin-off is expected to premiere sometime in the fall of 2017.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]