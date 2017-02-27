‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: No Season 21 Winner For Nick Viall?

The Bachelor 2017 is coming to an end, and viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who Nick Viall will choose as the Season 21 winner. However, many viewers may not like the outcome.

According to OK! Magazine, Nick Viall’s time as The Bachelor is growing very short, and his final two women will be revealed in Monday’s all-new episode. The contestants, who are rumored to be Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi, will be competing to get a proposal and an engagement ring from Nick, but will they both leave the show brokenhearted?

As many fans of The Bachelor know, during last week’s cliffhanger, Nick Viall got a surprise visit from his former love, Andi Dorfman. Andi, who chose not to pick Nick during her season of The Bachelorette, had a very rocky break up with Viall, and the two seemingly haven’t seen each other since. Now, Andi is back to have an awkward conversation with Nick, who may have hinted that he won’t give his final rose to anyone this season.

“You dumped me on national television,” Nick says to Andi, who replies, “But now, you’re dumping 29 girls.” Nick then snaps back, “I know, maybe 30,” possibly revealing that he is unsure if he’ll choose anyone to give his final rose, diamond ring, and heart to in next week’s season finale.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Bachelor 2017 spoilers are running wild, and they all seem to reveal that Nick Viall will choose Vanessa Grimaldi as the Season 21 winner. However, could those spoilers be wrong? Reality Steve, a source known to be very accurate with his spoilers on the show, reveals that Nick is not ready to get married and settle down. Could Nick and the winner already have split, and if so, what does this mean for Viall? If Nick continues to stay single, could ABC bring him back to return as The Bachelor for a second time, leaving him to be the most prolific person in Bachelor nation?

Meanwhile, Andi Dorfman’s visit with Nick Viall has been raising some questions from fans. Could Andi regret not choosing Nick to begin with, and be interested in getting back together with him? In fact, Josh Murray, the man that Andi chose over Nick, recently revealed that he believes Nick and Andi should get back together, saying that he believes the two are “perfect for each other.” Could ABC be setting up for a shocking Nick and Andi romantic reunion?

In addition to Nick’s big decision, it seems that The Bachelor does have plans for the foreseeable future. The reality TV personality has reportedly joined Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars, which will begin airing next month. This means that Nick won’t be off of fans’ television screens for long. As Nick wraps up his stint on The Bachelor, and reveals details of his personal relationships to the world, he’ll also be strutting his stuff in the ballroom as he takes on fellow cast members Nancy Kerrigan, Simone Biles, Mr. T, Heather Morris, Charo, Chris Kattan, and many more.

It should be very interesting to see how Season 21 of The Bachelor ends for Nick Viall, and if he’s finally found his true love. Meanwhile, fans will be rooting for Nick to not only find a wife, but to win the mirror ball trophy when Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars begins airing on March 20.

What are your thoughts on all The Bachelor spoilers and drama? Do you think it is possible that Nick Viall won’t choose anyone as the Season 21 winner?

[Featured Image by Heidi Gutman/Getty Images]