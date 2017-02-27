Oscars Mix Up: Emma Stone Responsible For Warren Beatty’s ‘Moonlight’ Mistake?

Is it Emma Stone who should be blamed for the epic Oscars mix-up on Sunday night? Did she give the wrong envelope to Warren Beatty who ended up making a terrible mistake, which affected Moonlight and La La Land? One of these teams fulfilled its dreams of winning the Best Picture, while the other had to suffer an unnecessarily awkward situation. Emma said she immediately wanted to talk to the press to clarify the situation. Now, the question is why she felt like explaining herself when nobody held her responsible for anything.

when u figure out the tea but u don’t know what it means pic.twitter.com/18BvY8GVNz — Kevin O’Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) February 27, 2017

Everybody is talking about that awkward moment at Oscar 2017 now. It’s being discussed above all the glory associated with winning the prestigious trophy. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, two Hollywood legends by their own merit, became the center of attraction for being responsible for the mix-up. They announced that it was La La Land that won the Best Picture award. When the entire team went to the stage to celebrate the occasion at the Oscars, it was producer Adele Romanski who realized there was a mistake. He declared it was the Moonlight team that should come to the stage.

I want all of the audience shots. All of them! pic.twitter.com/KoHImvAfu8 — Gilbert Cruz (@gilbertcruz) February 27, 2017

Soon after Emma Stone won the Best Actress award and Ryan Gosling lost it to Casey Affleck for the Best Actor category, it was the massive mix up that became the highlight of the night. Soon, people started speculating how things could go wrong at Oscar 2017. Warren Beatty, who was visibly embarrassed to be responsible for the mistake, tried to explain what went wrong. He said the card he was holding had Emma Stone’s name for the Best Actress category. People started speculating if he was given the wrong card. There were speculations that the announcers were holding the Best Actress card. Emma was quick to clarify her side of the story at the Oscars.

Emma Stone on the Best Picture confusion: “I was holding my best actress card the entire time.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/umVDaUvgH5 — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

The La La Land actress, who bagged her first Oscar last night, spoke backstage about incident. First, she emphatically announced her fondness for Moonlight. She said she was excited to know that the film won the Best Picture, even though her team would have loved to win the award. According to her, the Barry Jenkins movie is one of the best films of all time. At the same time, she argued that Beatty could not possibly hold the wrong card while announcing the winner. “I also was holding my Best Actress in a Leading Role card that entire time,” the Daily Mirror quoted Emma Stone as saying. “So, whatever story, I don’t mean to start stuff, but whatever story that was, I had that card. So, I’m not sure what happened and I really wanted to talk to you guys first.”

Conspiracy theorists apparently loved the mistake to speculate what went wrong. Some blamed Russia for hacking Oscar 2017. Some hoped the U.S. Presidential Election had the same kind of the surprise in store. Buzzfeed reported that some people were disappointed that Moonlight did not get the space it deserved to enjoy the glory on stage at the Oscars due to the mix-up, involving Hollywood veterans like Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They did not have the opportunity to give a full speech like another winner, Emma Stone. “That was horribly uncomfortable. Such a shame for La La Land. Such a shame for Moonlight. They deserved their big winning moment,” one viewer wrote. Some people were quick to remember a similar incident at the Miss Universe event.

PricewaterhouseCoopers was in charge of Oscar 2017 accounts. After all, the accounting firm has been doing it for 83 years. It was quick to apologize to La La Land, Moonlight, Faye Dunaway, Warren Beatty and Oscar viewers. It thanked Jimmy Kimmel, ABC and the Academy for “the grace” with which the situation was handled. At the same time, it vowed to carry out an investigation into the mix up.

Backstage, Moonlight director Barry Warren explained the situation. “I will say I saw two cards. I wanted to see the card, and Warren refused to show the card to anybody before he showed it to me. He said, ‘Barry Jenkins has to see the card. He needs to know,'” the Hollywood Reporter quoted him as saying.

Should Emma Stone be blamed for the mistake? It will be too far-fetched to come to that conclusion.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]