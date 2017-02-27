‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast 2017: Season 24 Could Be Best Yet

The Dancing With The Stars cast 2017 will officially be announced on March 1 on Good Morning America but just one week ahead of that announcement, several outlets are confirming which celebs will be heading to the ballroom for Season 24.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been several DWTS cast rumors circulating for several weeks. Fans of the show have been waiting to hear that stars like Nick Viall (The Bachelor) and Simone Biles (Olympic gold medalist) are joining the show for their shot at the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Some fans will be thrilled to find out that we do not have to wait any longer to find out some information about the upcoming cast — and some of the names that have popped up so far might surprise you!

The Dancing With The Stars cast 2017 is set to include one of those names for sure. According to E! News, Simone Biles will be on Season 24. Joining her will be Saturday Night Live actor Chris Kattan, The A-Team’s Mr. T, and figure skating legend, Nancy Kerrigan.

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

And that’s not all that we know at this point. E! News has also confirmed that Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, Erika Girardi, will be learning how to ballroom dance this season! Following in the footsteps of her fellow castmate, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika is the second RHOBH member to be asked to join the show (Lisa Rinna competed before she became a Housewife). She is in great company, however, as several women from the Housewives franchise (including NeNe Leakes, Kim Fields, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann) have all competed for the Mirror Ball.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:10am PST

In many ways, Erika Girardi may have an edge; Her alter ego, Erika Jayne, knows her way around a stage. While Erika’s familiarity with dancing is, shall we say, less ballroom and more “pat the puss,” Erika is already a frontrunner.

The Dancing With The Stars cast 2017 rumors for the rest of the spots are hotter than ever. According to Variety, Nick Viall “will more than likely” be going from roses to cha-chas. Also, a member of the pop singing group Fifth Harmony (social media is buzzing about Normani Kordei) will also be dancing her heart out this season.

Other rumors floating around the internet include names like Peyton Manning, Usher, Billy Bush, and Ricky Schroeder. ABC does not comment on casting rumors before the official announcement but these very dependable gossip outlets have pretty solid sources and are usually able to get some good insider info about the cast weeks before the show’s premiere.

Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars is set to be the best yet. While a lot of people like to poke fun of the show’s name and wonder who exactly ABC considers “stars,” each season seems to provide great entertainment and thousands upon thousands of viewers vote for their favorite celeb(s) week after week.

Are you particularly excited for any of the aforementioned celebrities set to join the show? Is there anyone you are really hoping competes for the Mirror Ball this season? Have any of the names mentioned so far surprised you? Are there any celeb-rpo pairings you are hoping for (like Erika Girardi and Maks Chmerkovskiy, for example)?

In total, 24 celebs will make up the Dancing With The Stars cast 2017. Season 24 kicks off on Monday, March 20, on ABC. Will you be tuning in to watch the newest group compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/ABC]