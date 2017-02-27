‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry’s Kids Are ‘Excited’ She’s Pregnant With Third Child

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child and while her many fans and followers have been left shocked by the unexpected news, her boys, Isaac and Lincoln, are thrilled to be welcoming a new sibling.

Following the Teen Mom 2 star’s baby news confirmation last week, the reality star spoke out about her baby news, revealing that she still intended to graduate from college while raising her three children, the third of whom is due sometime this summer.

“Isaac and Lincoln are excited,” Kailyn Lowry revealed to Us Weekly magazine on February 26, adding that her oldest son Isaac, 7, is hoping for a baby sister, while Lincoln, 3, wants a little brother.

“I’m not hoping for one of the other,” she continued. “I don’t find out [the sex of the kids] until birth. I like the surprise.”

Kailyn Lowry confirmed she is pregnant last week after months of rumors regarding the possibility. However, when it comes to her child’s father, Lowry hasn’t said a thing. Instead, she seems to be focused on her baby and her current family as she faces backlash online.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” Kailyn Lowry told fans in a blog post on February 24.

According to Kailyn Lowry, she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret for the first several weeks because she previously dealt with health complications. While she didn’t go into detail about what those complications were, she said that her pregnancy is high risk and explained that she didn’t want to announce her baby news only to have another miscarriage.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry suffered a miscarriage at the end of 2015 while married to Javi Marroquin. Then, in the months that followed, she informed her then-husband that she no longer wanted to have more children. Because he did, their marriage became strained and ultimately, they divorced.

“I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry explained of her change of heart.

Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that the option of having more children was nearly taken away from her, which was prompted her to reconsider having more kids.

“Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait,” Kailyn Lowry explained. “My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Kailyn Lowry has been linked to a few people in the months since her divorce from Javi Marroquin was finalized, but when it comes to the father of her child, no one knows who impregnated the reality star. That said, there are a couple of possibilities, according to In Touch Weekly magazine.

Although there is no substantial evidence in either direction, fans believe the father of Kailyn Lowry’s child might be either JC Cueva or Tyler Hill. As fans may remember from Teen Mom 2, Hill is the man Lowry was accused of texting behind Marroquin’s back. He is also the man who sent her a message while she was FaceTiming Marroquin during his deployment. As for Cueva, he is one of the producers of Teen Mom 2.

