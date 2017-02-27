Angelina Jolie The ‘Most Hated Person In Hollywood’ Following Brad Pitt Split?

Angelina Jolie is struggling in her PR war with Brad Pitt. After her failed smear campaign against the Allied star, Jolie hasn’t been able to shift public image in her favor. How did Jolie become the most hated person in Hollywood?

Radar Online is reporting that Jolie’s status in Hollywood is being threatened by her diva-like behavior, extravagant premiere plans for her new movie, and a failed smear campaign. Taken together, Jolie’s Hollywood peers have had enough of her antics.

Jolie held the premiere of her new movie, First They Killed My Father, in Cambodia. She brought along her six children to the premiere, which included a visit with the king and queen of Cambodia. The cost of the premiere, however, didn’t sit well with Netflix executives. In fact, sources claim that Jolie spent over $1 million on the release of the movie. She even convinced Netflix to put her oldest son’s name in the credits of the movie as an executive producer.

The extravagant premiere wasn’t only Jolie’s idea. Insiders reported that her closest advisors, Lady Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton, came up with the plan as a means to salvage Jolie’s public image. So far, it sounds like their grand schemes backfired.

To make matters worse, Jolie is still dealing with her failed campaign against Pitt. In the months after she filed for divorce, Pitt was hit with several rumors about drug use and child abuse. After the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services cleared Pitt of the allegations, he started making a comeback in the media.

Pitt’s emergence at the Golden Globes was proof that Hollywood didn’t believe all the rumors about his private life. For Jolie, it meant that her credibility in the film industry was now under question.

Jolie was once a hot commodity in Hollywood and could easily bring in $20 million per role. In the wake of her divorce with Pitt, however, film companies are starting to second guess casting her in high-profile projects. In fact, an insider revealed that Stacey Snider of Fox recently canceled Angelina Jolie’s part in Murder on the Orient Express because they couldn’t agree on the script.

With Jolie struggling to land new work, she is reportedly thinking about hiring her old manager Geyer Kosinski. Kosinski was a part of Jolie’s team but was let go because he told her that she shouldn’t take the lead in the hit movie Gravity.

In addition to Kosinski, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that is looking to hire a publicist to lead her new PR team. Jolie hasn’t had a PR rep for a number of years and has said in the past that she doesn’t like working them.

While Jolie attempts to turn things around, Celebrity Dirty Laundry is reporting that Pitt has landed a number of new roles. This includes playing the lead in Ad Astra, a sci-fi movie directed by James Gray, and working on War Machine and Okja. Pitt also produced the upcoming film, The Lost City of Z.

War Machine Movie Release Date Cast 2017 – Brad Pitt, https://t.co/9UIvEtfsqa, … pic.twitter.com/iNLHSpRD1E — FilmyCat ???? (@FilmyCat) November 5, 2016

At the same time, an insider told Life & Style Magazine that Pitt won a major custody battle with Jolie. After months of back and forth, Pitt is now allowed greater access to his six children without a therapist in the room.

“Up until now, Angelina has played games by suddenly canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see [the kids],” the insider explained. “But Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now. She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games.”

