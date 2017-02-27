Oscars Best Picture Mix-up Explained: PricewaterhouseCoopers Is Responsible

While Moonlight winning Best Picture last night at the Oscars came as a pleasant surprise, the biggest surprise of the whole night was that there was a mix-up before the right winner was announced. La La Land was incorrectly announced by the presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty as the winner of Best Picture, and in perhaps one of the most awkward moments of Oscars history, the production team of La La Land were in the middle of delivering their acceptance speeches when they discovered that they actually hadn’t won.

For a brief moment, conspiracy theories about the Oscars Best Picture mix-up were flying on the Internet. According to The Washington Post, viewers initially thought that the mix-up was a prank pulled by Oscars host and infamous prankster Jimmy Kimmel. Some even blamed Leonardo DiCaprio, accusing the actor (who presented Emma Stone with her Best Actress award) for mistakenly leaving with the envelope, instead of giving it to the actress.

But here’s a breakdown of what actually happened: Instead of being handed the envelope for Best Picture, actor Warren Beatty was actually handed the envelope for Best Actress, the category that had preceded the awarding of Best Picture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor later explained that his long pause upon reading the envelope wasn’t meant for dramatic effect, but was instead a result of his genuine confusion.

“I opened the envelope and it said ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye, and at you [Jimmy Kimmel]. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

He later handed the envelope to his co-presenter Faye Dunaway, who then misread the envelope and announced that La La Land was the winner.

Doubt was momentarily cast on the theory that there were two envelopes and Beatty had been given the wrong one when Emma Stone told People backstage that she was holding her Best Actress envelope after she was awarded her Oscar.

“I also was holding my Best Actress in a Leading Role card the whole time. I’m not sure what happened. I think everyone’s in a state of confusion still. Excitement but confusion. I think everyone is just so excited for Moonlight. It’s such an incredible film. The investigation continues.”

So who was actually responsible for the Oscars Best Picture mix-up? Turns out it was the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants in the side wings (and no, not Leonardo DiCaprio) that are responsible for one of the biggest Oscar mistakes in recent memories.

According to Time, PricewaterhouseCoopers has been working with the Academy Awards for 83 years and is in charge of the counting of the Oscars ballots. They are also in charge of handing the Oscars winners envelopes to the presenters before they go on stage. And apparently this time they made a mistake and handed the wrong envelope to the Oscars announcers.

A few hours after the Oscars ceremony had concluded, PricewaterhouseCoopers issued an apology via the official Oscars website, owing up to the Best Picture mix-up and apologizing to the teams behind Moonlight and La La Land as well as to announcers Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

“We sincerely apologize to “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

Further explanations from PricewaterhouseCoopers also came through elaborating on why there were two envelopes in the first place. Time reports that throughout the Oscars cememony, two PwC supervisors, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, were stationed on the two sides of the stage with their respective teams. Each team had a full set of envelopes (24 envelopes) that were supposed to be handed to the announcers, but logistics-wise, something went awry with the Best Picture envelope.

This from #PricewaterhouseCoopers explains why there would be two "Actress in a Leading Role” envelopes. pic.twitter.com/XyyzXmEtfB — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 27, 2017

The Oscars Best Picture mix-up was widely discussed by viewers and has since gained momentum on social media. Currently, the hashtags #ThingsDoneByMistake, #oscarsfail, #Moonlightgate, and #envelopegate are trending on Twitter, and people have likened the mysteries of the Best Picture mix-up to the Pizzagate conspiracy theory that emerged during 2016’s election season.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]