Oscars 2017: The Worst Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet – Twitter Weighs In

The 2017 Oscars brought out a slew of stars and stunning gowns to the red carpet, but not everyone can make the best-dressed list, and social media had a field day when it came to naming the worst dressed stars of the night.

Twitter went wild with opinions when it comes to the very best – and the very worst – looks to walk the red carpet ahead of the February 26 show, and there were a few celebrities who just couldn’t stay off the social media site’s worst dressed list.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin’s red lace gown didn’t seem to capture Twitter’s imagination when the Once Upon a Time star hit the Oscars red carpet, with many fans claiming the actress’s look landed her on the worst-dressed list because it was a little “matronly.”

“Horrible dress #GinniferGoodwin [but she] is still beautiful. #Oscar2017 #oscars,” @pazukapaz wrote on the social media site of Ginnifer’s head-to-toe red lace ensemble while placing her firmly on their list of worst dressed stars.

Blanca Blanco

Actress Blanca Blanco also landed on numerous Oscars worst-dressed list for her yellow and black ensemble, which put the star at risk of having a serious wardrobe malfunction. Blanco’s dress featured a seriously high slit and huge shoulder designs, which weren’t a hit with fans.

Stock News USA even called out Blanca for her Oscars look, claiming her crotch-baring outfit made her the “biggest attention seeker” on the Oscars red carpet while also landing her on the worst-dressed list.

Dakota Johnson

Fifty Shades Darker star Dakota Johnson didn’t strike a chord with fans on the Oscars red carpet, as the actress was largely slammed for her yellow satin gown.

“Worst look of the night Dakota Johnson – awful hair odd make up and that schmata she is wearing – ugh!” Twitter user @Flad_Land wrote of Johnson’s ensemble that landed her on a spot on the Oscars worst dressed list, while @LisaGareyYYC added, “For such a beautiful girl, [Dakota] looks AWFUL at the Oscars. Worst dressed for me so far 🙁 #FiftyShades of Blech.”

Scarlett Johansson

Some Twitter users and Oscars fans also weren’t exactly fans of Scarlett Johanson’s multicolored pink gown on the red carpet, claiming the actress’ chunky black waist belt just didn’t match the formal occasion.

“Looks like Scarlett Johansson’s dress was too big so she grabbed a belt out of her closet to cinch it in #Oscars #ERedCarpet,” Twitter user @ohsocynthia tweeted of Johansson’s look during her rare red carpet appearance, landing Scarlett on Twitter’s Oscars worst-dressed list.

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann’s yellow ball gown landed her on some Twitter users worst-dressed rundown as her ensemble appeared to remind viewers of a certain Disney princess.

“What in the heck is going on with that dress?” @Katlittering tweeted of Mann’s Oscars red carpet look. “Belle from Beauty and the Beast made a dress while high? @lesliemann @e_FashionPolice #Oscars.”

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra also left some viewers similarly unimpressed with her Oscars choice, which featured flesh colored cut-outs on either side in an attempt to prevent the star from suffering what could have been a potentially serious wardrobe malfunction while walking the red carpet.

Putting Priyanka on their Oscars worst-dressed list, ‏@freckenstein claimed Chopra’s Oscars red carpet dress “looks like a 6th grade’s origami project gone wrong.”

Ryan Gosling

Even La La Land star Ryan Gosling wasn’t safe from Twitter’s wrath when it came to choosing the worst dressed star, as some users claimed Ryan’s ruffled shirt under his tux looked like he came from a “bad prom” and not the Oscars.

“Sorry @RyanGosling. Your shirt is giving me ‘bad prom tux’ realness,” @NotYerAvgChick wrote of Gosling’s ensemble alongside a thumbs down emoji.

