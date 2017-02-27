‘NCIS-Los Angeles’ Season 8 Episode 16: Kensi, Deeks On Field In ‘Old Tricks’

NCIS-Los Angeles Season 8 finally wrapped up its long-running mole hunt story arc in Episode 15, titled “Payback.” For the NCIS: LA team, the conclusion of one storyline does not mean respite but it is a sign that a new assignment is waiting for them.

NCIS-Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 16, titled “Old Tricks,” will see the team on a new wild ride. Also in the episode, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are once again back on the field together.

“Payback” had its share of tension, betrayal, dramatic rescue operation, loose ends, and it also featured Miguel Ferrer’s final scene, which he had filmed before his death on January 19. This Sunday’s episode of NCIS-Los Angeles Season 8 will pay tribute to the veteran actor, who played assistant director Owen Granger for six seasons.

“Old Tricks” will see him and his blues-rock band, the Jenerators, performing Bob Dylan’s classic “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” Moreover, at the end of the episode, an in-memoriam title card dedicated to Ferrer will appear.

Meanwhile, minus Granger, the NCIS: LA team will be back on the field to tackle a new case. The preview for Episode 16 suggests that the new story arc is four-episode long, and according to Eric (Barrett Foa), it is related to a missing nuke. Entertainment Weekly (EW), on the other hand, reports that the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 may have something to do with rare coins valued in millions.

The episode will see Debra Jo Rupp and Martin Mull making guest appearances as con artists, Ginger and Edward O’Boyle. The “Old Tricks” synopsis reveals that the two artists hop from one retirement home to another scamming the elderly out of their money.

The NCIS-LA team gets involved when Ginger and O’Boyle’s actions result in the kidnapping and attempted murder of a Lieutenant, EW reports.

Also in the episode, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) will be seen confronting his father, Garrison (Daniel J. Travanti), on his illegal activity, according to the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 16.

After a retirement home resident is kidnapped, the NCIS team uncovers a pair of con artists: Ginger and Edward O’Boyle, who hop from home to home scamming the elderly out of their money. Also, Callen confronts his father on his illegal activity and the danger it places on their family.

CBS has also released synopsis for Episode 17 of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8. The episode, titled “Queen Pin,” sees the return of Bar Paley, to reprise her role as Anna Kolcheck.

Sam (LL Cool J) assumes a former alias in a risky undercover operation to take down an elusive drug lord. Also, Hetty interrupts Callen and Anna’s romantic night to assign them a prisoner escort mission.

LL Cool J had said that there would be major changes once the three-episode mole hunt story arc concludes. He told TV Guide that NCIS-Los Angeles cast would be affected, leading to a “changing of the guard.” “Old Tricks” is likely to reveal the changes and who would be calling the shots.

For NCIS: LA team, the previous episode ended on a victorious note. They were able to save Kensi in the nick of time, and the fans also got to see a romantic reunion between Kensi and Deeks. One can expect to see a significant change in their relationship in the upcoming episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 returns with Episode 16, titled “Old Tricks,” after a week’s break this Sunday, March 5.

