‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek: Watch Blake And Gwen Flirt And Fight In Season 12

Season 12 of The Voice is almost upon us! From watching Gwen Stefani’s epic return to Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s bromance, this season is sure to be a hit. While we are still a couple days away from the premiere, Too Fab released a special sneak peek that offers a taste at what’s to come.

For starters, this season will feature Stefani’s return after taking a break for two seasons. The award-winning singer was a coach for Season 7 and Season 9 but went on a short hiatus following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. After waiting two seasons, fans will finally get to see her romance with Shelton play out in front of the cameras.

In the sneak peek, Shelton and Stefani’s fellow coaches Alicia Keys and Adam Levine took plenty of opportunities to poke fun at their relationship. In fact, Levine complained that he was like a third wheel when Stefani jumped into Shelton’s chair. Shelton even felt the need to apologize whenever he won a contestant over Stefani in the blind auditions.

Although fans will see some displays of affection, Us Magazine is reporting that Shelton doesn’t want to get too cozy in front of the cameras. During the promo, Stefani tried to win over a contestant by referencing her duet with Shelton on his latest album.

“I just did a country song with Blake Shelton, so I’ve got the hookup!” Stefani shared.

In response, Shelton playfully chided Stefani for dropping his name. “That is so inappropriate to be talking about our hookup!” Shelton said.

Shelton and Stefani appeared more than comfortable competing against each other, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t nervous about working together this season on The Voice. According to Buddy TV, Stefani recently admitted that she was afraid how their romance might influence their work.

“[Working with Blake made me] nervous at first. I was like, ‘Wait, is this going to be awkward?'” she explained. “‘How am I going to act?’ It’s just natural… We actually do help each other, and I’ve learned a lot about country music – just in the last year – through him.”

At the same time, ET Online is reporting that producers just released a special look at the first blind audition this season. In the video, contestant J. Chosen blows everyone away with his rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing.” All four coaches turned around to get Chosen on their team and there was a lot of blushing involved.

When opening up about the coming season, Stefani revealed that there are a lot of good contestants. She also admitted that competing against Keys is hard because her past success naturally gives her an upper hand in winning people over.

For his part, Levine revealed that everyone gangs up on Shelton, who won it all last season with his contestant, Sundance Head. While Stefani has her relationships with Shelton and Keys, Levine admitted that he feels alone this time around.

“Here’s how it works, all of us mess with Blake, pretty much,” Levine shared. “And I’m not saying this with any bitterness, or any resentment at all, ’cause I don’t have any, but they go at me. I pretty much have no allies.”

Levine did not comment on watching Shelton’s romance with Stefani unfold this season. Given the previews we’ve seen so far, we can expect a lot of flirting and playful fighting between the couple throughout the year. Whether or not things get tense once the competition heats up is yet to be seen.

Fans can watch Shelton and Stefani in action when the new season of The Voice premieres February 27 on NBC, check out a preview below.

