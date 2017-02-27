Melania Trump’s Plan For Extravagant White House Ball Thwarted By Husband

First Lady Melania Trump’s plan for the annual Governor’s Ball at the White House on Sunday night was thwarted by her husband. She may have set herself up for failure, however, since her request was a difficult one for President Trump to fulfill.

According to The Washington Post, Melania Trump issued a statement asking that politics be put aside for this one special occasion.

“I am proud to invite all the governors to the White House for this important annual event. Tonight, we come together as one Nation, leaving political labels and partisan interests behind.”

President Trump had other ideas and completely ignored his wife’s wishes for what she desired as a non-partisan event. A few hours after she put out the statement, the president tweeted that healthcare would be one of the subjects he wanted to discuss at the ball.

“Much to be discussed, including healthcare,” he tweeted.

At the gathering that included 46 governors from the around the country, President Trump, addressed the progress he’s made since being inaugurated into office by saying that his administration has achieved “almost everything we’ve started out to accomplish—the borders are stricter, tighter”.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer mentioned in a briefing that Melania Trump had put a lot of effort into Sunday night’s ball. Although she wished for a strictly social event free of political discussion, she may not have been surprised that her husband had other ideas. His penchant for talking shop, especially when it comes to heaping praise on himself, has shown itself in almost every speech he makes.

The Independent notes that Melania Trump made the statement about a political-free evening on Sunday while the president had already revealed the day before what he planned to talk about at the ball.

“Tomorrow we’re going to meet and we’re going discuss things like perhaps healthcare will come up, perhaps and I think we’ve made a lot of progress on that and we’re going to have a speech Tuesday night and we’re going to be speaking very specifically about a very complicated subject. “We’re going to have it fixed, and we’re going to repeal and replace, and I think you’re going to see something very special.”

As the Post notes, Melania Trump had the theme of “Spring Renewal” with the “scents of jasmine and roses fill the air as we give thanks for this great Nation and the glory of renewal.” for the Governor’s Ball.

Mrs. Trump has only made a few trips to Washington, D.C. since the inauguration on January 20. She was on-hand to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, a few weeks ago and again to be hostess at the formal Governor’s Ball on February 26. The black-tie event was held in the State Dining Room of the White House. Melania Trump wore a form-fitting black gown, as well as the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Melania Trump is still organizing her staff at the White House. USA Today reports that she hasn’t hired a full staff, but has a chief of staff and a social secretary. They assist the first lady in planning large-scale events such as the ball Melania just hosted.

The Governor’s Ball is an annual function that the president and his wife put on as part of the annual National Governors Association’s winter meeting. Governors and their spouses from all 50 states are invited to the black-tie dinner. This year 46 arrived at the White House.

