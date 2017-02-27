Brad Pitt Skips Oscars Debut With Kate Hudson? She & Jennifer Aniston Dazzle

Leading up to the Oscars 2017, rumors swirled that Brad Pitt and his alleged new gal pal Kate Hudson would make their rumored romance public, while the actor’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was confirmed as one of the celebrity presenters at the ceremony this year. Those rumors led to the possibility of a dramatic close encounter of the awkward kind, with Hudson and Aniston potentially meeting up as Pitt looked on. So did Brad and Kate really turn those celebrity couple rumors into reality and make their debut at the award ceremony or an after-party?

A few days prior to the Oscars 2017, Yahoo Entertainment told readers that after being “romantically linked for months,” Pitt and Hudson were “reportedly set to reveal their romance” at the Oscars ceremony after-party. In previous years, Brad posed on the red carpet with first his former wife Jennifer Aniston and then his ex Angelina Jolie.

But for the 2017 Oscars, Brad reportedly planned to make his debut with Kate “a more strategic and low-key affair,” according to an insider quoted by Yahoo Entertainment.

“[Brad] talked with Kate…they’ll tentatively come out as a couple behind the scenes at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.”

The source also said that Hudson and Pitt had agreed that “if they are seen having a few flirty moments, the news will leak out.” But apparently the couple opted out of that plan, and those after-party “come out as a couple” rumors for Kate and Brad fell flat.

Instead, both Pitt’s rumored current gal pal Kate Hudson and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston competed only when it came to who dazzled the most at the Oscars. Noting that the annual ceremony always turns into a red carpet style event for celebrities attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Daily Mail reported that amid those stunning were “Jennifer Aniston, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Hudson and Kate Upton.”

At 48, Jennifer looked as if she had turned back time, sizzling in a sexy black gown with a slashed leg and plunging neckline. Her sheer choice featured sequins that flattered her famous figure, and she opted to accessorize with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Kate showed that she didn’t need Brad as an accessory to shine, keeping it classy yet sassy with a nude gown, showing off her assets by going braless. Hudson’s low-cut gown flaunted her cleavage, and the lace material showed off her legs. Kate chose to go for a chic chignon, with diamond earrings completing the picture.

Prior to the Oscars, Hudson heated up the speculation that she and Brad were an item. She posted a romantic video for Valentine’s Day, noted EnStars.

Posting the video on Instagram, Kate sang Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.” Joined by her son, who prompted her, Hudson even formed a heart with her hands. That led to speculation that the heart was for Brad.

We got love on the brain and sending you all ❤'s! Happy Valentine's Day from our fam to yours ???? A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

But for fans who hoped that the “love on the brain” emotions would cause Kate and Brad to make their debut as a couple at the Oscars or an after party, it didn’t happen. In fact, this year, pointed out Yahoo Entertainment, there were several disappointments, as some of Hollywood’s brightest and biggest stars, including Pitt, allegedly snubbed this important event and the after party.

Even Leonardo DiCaprio, known for turning heads when he walks the red carpet, reportedly wasn’t there at the opening. However, Leo resurfaced in time to present the award for Best Actress on the night to Emma Stone.

In addition, Yahoo Entertainment reported that George Clooney and Brad Pitt “were nowhere to be seen.”

While Aniston had something in common with Brad in skipping the initial red carpet appearance, she made up for it by looking extra-sexy at the awards show and party, noted Harper’s Bazaar.

Jennifer wore a black sequin Atelier Versace gown. Going for a new style, the actress also dared to up the ante with a thigh-high slit going all the way up to her hip bone, displaying her left leg. In contrast, Angelina Jolie became famous for flaunting her right leg on the red carpet.

During the Oscars, Jennifer introduced Sara Bareilles, who joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in honoring those who passed away in 2016 with a special In Memoriam tribute, reported EW.

Those honored included Carrie Fisher, Gene Wilder, and Garry Marshall. But in her introduction, Aniston separately remembered actor Bill Paxton, who passed away after complications from surgery.

“As was our beloved friend who left us yesterday, Bill Paxton, all were loved and all will be missed,” said Jennifer.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]