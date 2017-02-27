Oscar Winners Line Up During 89th Academy Awards With Donald Trump Jabs

Thanks to Donald Trump, this year’s 89th Academy Awards just turned political with its diverse cast.

Those who think that this year’s Oscars will be free of any politics are sorely mistaken. Just like any other awards shows, the Oscar’s 2017 saw to America’s current state with President Donald Trump right in the center. With a diverse cast of nominees, the Academy Awards brought forth a slew of different topics like immigration, equality and a few more comments regarding President Trump’s policies.

The good thing about the Donald Trump jabs during the 89th Academy Awards is that Oscar winners kept it as lighthearted jokes. Unlike other stars, Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the 2017 Oscars, pointedly made a reference to the president upon his opening monologue.

I want to say ‘Thank You’ to President Trump. Remember, last year, when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him.

Even before, Donald Trump had always done live tweets while the Academy Awards happen. His silence this 2017 Oscars though made Kimmel tweet him live on the show complete with the screen showing not a single tweet from the president all night long.

With President Trump busy on state affairs, it might take him some time to answer Kimmel’s tweet, which garnered hundreds of thousands of retweets and even more favorites upon posting.

Here’s how some Oscars’ stars shared what they think of Trump’s policies without directly addressing America’s president.

Ashgar Farhadi, the Iranian director of The Salesman, which won the Best Foreign Picture category, said the following on the issue of travel ban.

“My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of the other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the ‘us’ and ‘our enemies’ categories creates fear—a deceitful justification for aggression and war.”

The Mexican actor and Mozart in the Jungle star Gael Garcia Bernal on immigrants and “walls” before introducing the nominees for Best Animated Feature category.

“As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall that wants to separate us.”

Another immigrant remark from Alessandro Bertolazzi, who was a co-winner for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category for Suicide Squad, upon receiving the award.

“Flesh and blood actors are migrant workers; we travel all over the world, we build families, we construct stories, we build life that cannot be divided. I’m an immigrant. I’m from Italy, but I work around the world. This is for all the immigrants.”

Director and academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs also gave a speech about having different people together regardless of race or religion:

“Tonight is proof that art has no borders, art has no single language and art does not belong to a single faith.”

Director Orlando von Einsiedel shared a statement in behalf of a Syrian volunteer leader after winning the Best Documentary Short category with The White Helmets on Netflix.

“I invite anyone here who hears me to work on the side of life, to stop the bloodshed in Syria and around the world. It’s very easy for these guys to feel they’re forgotten; this war’s been going on for six years.”

Robert Legato, VFX supervisor, paid tribute to his co-winners – Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones and Adam Valdez – for the Best Visual Effects category for The Jungle Book quoting one of the most memorable trail quotes during Trump’s campaign.

“These three gentlemen, geniuses behind me who commandeered a thousand superb artists and contributed so greatly and made so many winning decisions that, quite frankly, they actually got tired of winning — like that’s a thing.”

Moonlight‘s director, Barry Jenkins, went on about solidarity for those who feel unrepresented and marginalized after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

“All you people out there who feel like there’s no mirror for you, that your life is not reflected, the Academy has your back; the ACLU has your back; we have your back; and for the next four years we will not leave you alone, we will not forget you.”

Zootopia director Rich Moore, who won the Best Animated Feature category, made a quip about tolerance and fear.

“We are so grateful to audiences all over the world who embraced this film with this story of tolerance being more powerful than fear of the other.”

Shockingly, the 89th Academy Awards ended up with a surprise for everyone. Hollywood got a good shot of adrenaline after the Best Picture mix-up between Moonlight and La La Land happened. Apparently, the award was meant for Moonlight but was announced for La La Land instead. La La Land‘s producer, Jordan Horowitz, rushed to the stage to correct the mix-up, which had the crowd gasping in shock.

In the end, La La Land came out to be the overall winner with six Oscars for Best Director with Damien Chazelle, Best Actress with Emma Stone, Best Cinematography with Linus Sandgren, Best Production Design with David Wasco and Sandy-Reynolds Wasco, Best Original Score and Best Original Song with Justin Hurwitz and two more collaborators.

Take a moment to watch the video below if you missed out on Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during the 89th Academy Awards. What do you think of the 89th Academy Awards and President Donald Trump? Share your thoughts with us!

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]