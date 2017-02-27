Adam Levine Cheers On Wife Behati Prinsloo After Her Post-Baby Runway Return

Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, just made her runway return in Milan.

Following the birth of their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, Prinsloo returned to her modeling career in the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, February 24. A short time later, Adam Levine shared a photo of his wife on Twitter.

“.@BeePrinsloo taking “I’m a cool mom” to a whole new level. #youresocoolyouresocoolyouresocool,” Adam Levine wrote to his fans and followers.

In Adam Levine’s photo of Behati Prinsloo, the model was seen walking the runway in a dress and bright orange coat.

As Just Jared revealed on February 25, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their daughter five months ago and unfortunately, because of the child’s birth, Prinsloo was unable to walk in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as she’s done for the past several years.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo began dating in 2012 and briefly split one year later. However, after Adam Levine enjoyed a short-lived relationship with model Nina Adgal, he returned to Prinsloo and the two became engaged months later. Then, in July 2014, they tied the knot in Mexico.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may be busy with their careers, her with her modeling and him with his music and role on The Voice, but they could welcome more children sooner rather than later. While the couple has not yet revealed any official plans for their future family, they’ve spoken out about their desires to have a big family on many occasions.

In 2014, just weeks after marrying Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine appeared on an episode of Ryan Secrest’s radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, where he told the host, “I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible. I don’t know when we’re going to do it. We can’t do it right now. I think it’s absolutely in the works for some future date.”

Around the same time, Adam Levine’s wife said that she too was hoping for a big family.

“I’ve always wanted a family since I was a little girl, a big family… I’m an only child so I wanted like 10 kids… for sure,” Behati Prinsloo said during an interview with The Lowdown’s Diana Madison.

Earlier this month, Adam Levine received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and during the event, he posed alongside wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose.

“I don’t know if it has always been a dream of mine because it always seemed like not something that was ever going to happen. It’s really surreal,” Adam Levine explained to People Magazine at the time. “Having my family and my wife and daughter here — I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” Adam Levine said during the ceremony. “I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

For the next few months, as Behati Prinsloo tends to her modeling career, Adam Levine will be starring alongside Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 12. While a number of the show’s coaches have come and gone, including Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have maintained their full-time roles on the show throughout its run.

To see more of Adam Levine, as well as his co-stars, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres on NBC tonight, February 27, at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]