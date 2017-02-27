NFL Trade Rumors: Tony Romo Broncos Or Texans? 49ers Eyeing Cousins, Garoppolo?

Tony Romo and Kirk Cousins are established quarterbacks in the NFL, and Jimmy Garoppolo has the talent to become one. Now the question is where will each of these guys be playing in 2017? The NFL season officially ended just over three weeks ago, yet the NFL rumors are hotter than a BBQ on the Fourth of July! The offseason is just as important as the regular campaign when it comes to the NFL, and with the franchise tag date coming this week, the NFL trade rumors on several key players are starting to heat up once again.

Romo has been the talk of the NFL trade rumor mill since the middle of the 2016 NFL season, and now fans are wondering where the former Dallas Cowboys starting QB will end up this fall. Rumors have had Romo going to several different teams, however, it seems that the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans may be the front runners, especially if Romo is released soon.

However, could Romo also be on the Washington Redskins’ radar?

The Christian Post indicates that the Washington Redskins may have interest bringing in the former Cowboys starting QB if he should be released. If this rumor has any truth to it, could that mean that the Redskins don’t feel like they can reach a long-term deal with current signal caller Kirk Cousins?

Cousins, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, could test the free agency waters this summer and possibly leave the Redskins if he is offered a deal that is to his liking. If that were the case, then bringing in Romo may make sense, however, Washington will more than likely use their franchise tag on Cousins for the upcoming 2017 season and try to work out a long-term deal sometime during the 2017 season.

Aside from the Washington Redskins, Romo has been linked to many possible teams, but none more of late than the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Denver and Houston seem the most logical for many reasons, but the biggest may be that they are ready to win in 2017. Both squads boast two of the best defenses in the entire NFL, which should only make them all that more appealing to a quarterback that wants to win a Super Bowl – and prove to the Cowboys that letting him go was a mistake. Motivation can bring out the best in an athlete, and the chip that will be on Tony Romo’s shoulder this fall may be as big as Mount Rushmore.

Also hot on the rumor mill is the possibility of the New England Patriots trading away backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

With rumors of where Garoppolo could end up to start the 2017 season, the main question should be why do the Patriots want to deal him in the first place? Sure, Tom Brady may play two or three more seasons as he seems to defy Father Time, but Garoppolo may be one of the best backups in the game, and he has the looks of being a pretty darn good starter one day.

Recently, SB Nation noted that former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi believes that New England may not make a deal quickly, but if they were shopping, Garoppolo he believes that San Francisco would make a serious push to make a deal. With all of the struggles the 49ers have had at QB since Jim Harbaugh split the scene for Michigan, Garappolo and the Niners could both get a fresh start in 2017.

Actually, Garoppolo could be the steal of the NFL Draft this season.

How?

Making a deal for Garoppolo on or before the 2017 NFL Draft seems like a better proposition than drafting a QB, especially considering he is just 25 years-old, he has a big arm and he already has a bit of NFL experience. If the 49ers did make a bid for Garoppolo and it fails, could Kirk Cousins be on the team’s short list for a new quarterback?

Niners Wire reports that new general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are trying to figure out a strategy for finding their next quarterback.

“We’re working on that tirelessly. I wouldn’t say 24 hours (a day), but we’re darn close,” Lynch said on KNBR this week. “There’s been many nights when I’ve been over in my hotel, waking up in the middle of the night thinking about that very thing.”

Could that new QB be Kirk Cousins?

Doubtful, but possible?

The circle between these quarterbacks won’t stop moving around the NFL trade rumor mill until they are officially traded and or resigned with a team, current or new.

