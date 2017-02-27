Kris Jenner’s Oscars 2017 Blunder: Big Embarrassment For Kim Kardashian’s Mom

Kris Jenner’s Oscars 2017 blunder might have been overshadowed by the big Best Picture mistake at the end of the ceremony, but Kim Kardashian’s mom would probably prefer to forget her Oscars red carpet coverage, after her blunder became the laughing stock of the Twitter crowds, as Kris failed to recognize the ACLU blue ribbon worn by many of the night’s nominees.

The blue ACLU ribbon represented the American Civil Liberties Union and was worn by the stars at the Oscars in protest against Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban, as part of a “Stand With the ACLU” initiative.

Kris Jenner’s Oscars 2017 blunder happened while the 61-year-old mother of Kim Kardashian was serving as an Oscars red carpet fashion commentator for E! News, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Actress Ruth Negga, who was nominated for the Best Actress award for her role in Loving, was the first star on the Oscars red carpet to display the blue ACLU ribbon. Loving is based on the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who were banished in 1967 from Virgina because of their interracial marriage.

The case was taken by the ACLU to the United States Supreme Court, which eventually led to the abolishment of anti-miscegenation laws discouraging interracial marriage. This year, the ACLU were also among the first to fight Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban, after convincing a judge to halt the deportations of people from the seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Oscars 2017 ACLU initiative, which Kris Jenner was unaware of, consisted of the stars wearing a blue ribbon, showing their support “for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States.”

Ahead of Kris Jenner’s Oscars 2017 red carpet coverage, someone should have probably informed her of the upcoming blue ribbon initiative but apparently, she had absolutely no knowledge of this.

During the TV cast, Kris Jenner was heard commenting about Ruth Negga’s red dress, saying the color is “divine” and that she is just perfect. Then, however, Kris noticed the ribbon.

“What is the little blue thing she has there? Is that a ribbon?”

Video of Kris Jenner obviously having no idea what the ACLU is. This is… unbelievable: #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/Eg76PgAhpn — Laurie Crosswell ???? (@lauriecrosswell) February 27, 2017

While Kris was promptly given an explanation by the show’s host, the ACLU were also quick to give Kris an explanation, on Twitter.

Other Twitter users were also quick to react, with Kris Jenner’s Oscars 2017 blunder quickly becoming a popular meme, with some addressing Kris’ lack of knowledge of world affairs, while others were referring to her being Kim Kardashian’s mom.

Yawn….#krisjenner. Please please give us people who know fashion AND what's going on in the world. #whatsthatribbon ???????? #ERedCarpet — Shannon Isom (@sisom615) February 27, 2017

Ruth Negga wasn’t the only star to wear the blue ribbon on the Oscars 2017 carpet. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and his mother Luz Towns-Miranda, also both wore the ACLU ribbon.

Barry Jenkins, director of Best Picture winner Moonlight, who also won the Best Adapted Screenplay award, was also wearing the blue ribbon, as was American model Karlie Kloss.

Aside from the Oscars 2017 blue ribbon initiative, in recent months several Hollywood stars and performers have been fundraising money for the American Civil Liberties Union. During the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony last month, Deadline Hollywood reports actress Sarah Paulson asked for donations towards the ACLU.

“I would like to make plea for everyone, if they can, any money they have to spare please donate to the ACLU to protect the rights and liberties of people across this country.”

Popular singer Sia called on her more than 2.8 million Twitter followers to contribute money to the ACLU, promising to match the donations made by her fans. This has led to more than $300,000 being raised by the singer and her followers.

Together we raised over $300k for @aclu! Thankyou for participating in the recovery of our great home. Don't give up! #resist pic.twitter.com/ovtxwknJeR — sia (@Sia) January 30, 2017

The one good thing that can be said about Kris Jenner’s Oscars 2017 blunder is that it helped raise even more awareness to the blue ribbon and the ACLU – even with crowds who usually only know Kris as Kim Kardashian’s mom.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]