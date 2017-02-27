Brad Pitt A No-Show At Oscars, Dramatic Weight Loss After Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt has lost “a bunch of weight” after his split from Angelina Jolie, according to Us Magazine. The Fury actor, however, is reportedly recovering from the painful divorce process and slowly getting back on his feet.

Attending his first awards show since the split from Jolie last year, Brad Pitt introduced his film Moonlight as the best picture nominee to much applause at last month’s Golden Globes ceremony. But what surprised his fans the most was the fact that Pitt, who has rarely made public appearances since the split, had lost lots of weight.

While many fans were hoping to see catch a glimpse of Brad Pitt at Sunday’s Oscars, unfortunately he was a no-show. Yahoo reported that Brad Pitt was just one of a significant number of A-list celebrities who didn’t show up to this year’s Oscars ceremony, including George Clooney, Will Smith, Rachel McAdams, and Jennifer Lawrence. Even Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie was nowhere to be seen at this year’s awards ceremony.

A source close to Brad Pitt confirmed to Us Magazine that the Fight Club actor has “lost a bunch of weight” since last September’s headline-making split from Jolie.

“He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals.”

The source added that Brad Pitt is also slowly returning to fitness activities, saying that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor has been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking.

“He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”

Another source said that Brad Pitt has been focused on weight training lately, adding that the 53-year-old actor is “dedicated to clean living and eating right.” Pitt’s recovery from the shocking split might have something to do with the latest progress in his continued custody battle with Jolie.

According to sources close to Brad Pitt, the actor had the opportunity to see his children 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne on New Year’s Eve.

The following day after Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance at Golden Globes, the actor and his ex-wife released a joint statement, in which they said they had hired a private judge, according to People magazine.

In their January 9 statement, Brad Pitt and Jolie said hiring a private judge was needed to make “any necessary legal decisions” as well as to “facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”

Brad Pitt Arrived, Presented A Film And Promptly Left The Golden Globes https://t.co/BWosufgo09 pic.twitter.com/rgOLKG3ZMj — Liz Newell (@Liz_Nwll) January 10, 2017

Brad Pitt and Jolie also said they had signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family, adding that the former lovers are “committed to act as a united front.”

The decision to work together for the sake of their kids and family is a huge development in Brad Pitt and Jolie’s divorce and custody battle. In the past few months, the duo had been trading accusations. There were even reports that Pitt had allegedly physically abused their kids in the past.

For now, Brad Pitt and Jolie have reached a voluntary temporary custody agreement that allows the actor supervised visitation with the kids. As their legal battle continues, people are already speculating about who could be Pitt’s next romantic interest, according to Yahoo.

Some even found intriguing evidence at the Golden Globes ceremony, claiming that Kate Hudson, who has been previously romantically linked to Brad Pitt, wore a revealing low-cut gold lace gown specifically to catch Pitt’s eye.

Hudson and Brad Pitt were first romantically linked late last year, and her outfit choice only further fueled the speculations. However, Pitt and Hudson weren’t seen together at the Golden Globes or the after-party, which means there is little evidence to back the speculations.

In November last year, Brad Pitt’s former bodyguard Kris Herzog revealed in his interview with Woman’s Day magazine that Pitt had been hooking up with Hudson since his split from Jolie.

“They make a great celebrity couple. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating.”

Angelina Jolie pictured for first time with all her children since Brad Pitt split https://t.co/54GrCkKkG5 pic.twitter.com/Hbxu4IgRnp — The Sun (@TheSun) February 18, 2017

Neither Brad Pitt nor Kate Hudson have commented on the ongoing rumor. Hudson hasn’t been married to anyone since her divorce from Chris Robinson in 2007.

