‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Reportedly Dating Diane Kruger

One of the leading stars of The Walking Dead is not single anymore. According to PageSix, Norman Reedus is dating Diane Kruger. The 48-year-old actor became a screen heartthrob when he started playing the role of Daryl Dixon in the popular horror drama series that’s why most of his fans were devastated when they found out that he’s already taken.

The 40-year-old actress, who gained fame for her role in Troy and the National Treasure, has allegedly moved on from her ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson whom she has dated for 10 years. Reedus and Kruger have reportedly been friends for years and they even co-starred in the French-German drama film Sky in 2015.

According to Radar Online, Norman and Diane have been romantically linked before which caused her breakup from the former Dawson’s Creek star. There were reports that the two were caught making out at a dive bar in New York City but she denied the cheating rumors.

[Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]”Diane swore up and down that nothing happened with Norman, but the damage was done. Joshua couldn’t get past the betrayal,” an insider revealed.

Barely a month after their split, the exes were spotted kissing and making up. However, Joshua allegedly couldn’t let go of the past and instead moved on with Ruth Wilson. They were even seen drinking and talking for eight hours.

“After all her begging, pleading and insisting that she didn’t have feelings for Norman — this is the ultimate slap in the face,” a pal said.

A few days ago, the rumored lovebirds were photographed together in New York City. They were unloading boxes from a Porsche that was parked at a garage. An eyewitness told E! News that Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger kissed on the lips and flirted as they drove to a hotel. However, a source claimed that the two are just friends.

The German actress may not have admitted nor denied that she’s dating The Walking Dead star, but she seems to be inspired or could even be in love. Diane has been sharing quotes about romance and love on Instagram. She must have gotten it from the compilation of love poems given to her by fashion designer Tory Burch in time for Valentine’s Day.

Aw…thanks @toryburch for getting me in the mood for love ❤️ A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

The Hollywood-born actor has dated a bevy of beauties before including supermodel Helena Christensen whom he has a 17-year-old son named Mingus Lucien Reedus. Despite the busy schedule, Norman manages to spend quality time with his kid. He also loves posting old photos of his child on Instagram.

???? A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:29am PST

Aside from Kruger, the last woman that was linked to Reedus was his TWD co-star Emily Kinney who played Beth in the AMC hit series. The two had a good chemistry in the show and fans were excited to see their on-screen romance develop. Unfortunately, Daryl’s first love interest was killed in the fifth season. While the actor’s rep confirmed to E! News that he is not dating his co-star, he tried to make fun of the rumors by posting a photo with Arnold Schwarzenegger and captioning it “new couple alert.”

new couple alert pic.twitter.com/M04I27vzir — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) June 17, 2015

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger sparked dating rumors when the actress attended his photography exhibition in Paris last December. She even posed in front of his art works to show her support. Just two weeks before the actress confirmed her split from her long term boyfriend, a photo which appeared to show her sitting beside her rumored fling was posted on social media.

Mail Online shared the photo that was taken at the Rosetta Getty’s annual 4th of July party held in Tuscany. The alleged couple hasn’t confirmed yet if they are in a relationship or not, but the actor may share another funny post on Twitter just like he did with The Terminator star to end the dating rumors.

