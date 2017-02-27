Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Elton John’s Oscars viewing parties have almost become as iconic as the Oscars themselves, and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual event that raises millions for AIDS each year.

#NEW – Adriana with @AngelAlessandra and @JosephinSkriver attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party pic.twitter.com/OxG5mAhKFl — Adriana Lima (@newsadrianalima) February 27, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the iconic event started back in 1993, and since then has hosted hundreds of A-list celebrities, athletes, designers, gay icons, musicians, and reality stars, all of whom have worked together to raise millions for AIDS research.

Elton John ensures that the money raised is especially directed toward transgender people, sex workers, IV drug users, and the recently incarcerated, with his philosophy being that “everybody matters who has HIV and AIDS.”

In other news, Elton John was one of the millions of mourners who were deeply shocked by the untimely death of singer George Michael. Along with singer Andrew Ridgeley, Elton John was among the first celebrities who led the tributes after the news about the death of the famous English singer became known to the world. The iconic singer passed away on Christmas Day, 2016, and it was recently revealed by the Inquisitr that, two months after his death, Michael has still not been buried due to inconclusive toxicology reports.

Apart from being a founding member of Wham!, George Michael was successful solo artist and a leading LGBT rights activist. Like Elton John, Michael had come out as gay, and the two celebrities were very much aware that gay men were at a higher risk of becoming infected with HIV.

Elton John has been in a long-term relationship with Canadian advertising executive David Furnish, and the pair became legally married after gay marriage was legalized in England.

Both Elton John and the late Wham! singer took it upon themselves to raise awareness and money for HIV. George Michael was known to perform in concerts like The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, aimed at making people aware about HIV and AIDS as well as performing in similar concerts organized by Sir Elton John’s Aids Foundation, the singer’s non-profit organization that raises funds for HIV-patient care and education.

Many years ago, Elton John collaborated with the late Wham! Singer to perform a live duet in the Live AID fundraising concert to help the famine-struck people of Ethiopia. The two artists performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down Me,” a 1974 song written by Elton John himself.

Adam at Elton John Oscar’s Party. Source G etty pic.twitter.com/ugpij61Fig — Hana Frisons (@HanaFris) February 27, 2017

According to the Mirror, George Michael’s tragic death significantly affected Elton John, and the “Rocket Man” singer expressed the loss by posting an emotional message on social media.

“I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all his friends.”

George Michael’s death is yet another emotional blow to Elton John as he had earlier grieved the death of Prince, his dear friend who died earlier in 2016. The Daily Mail reported that 2016 was, in some ways, a terrible year for the music industry because of the deaths of rock legends like Prince, David Bowie, and rocker Rick Parfitt.

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me ~ George Michael, Elton John -(Live) https://t.co/EIwwfhdao5 pic.twitter.com/37EEFTBgD4 — Satri Harris (@HarrisSatri) February 27, 2017

Elton John and Prince had earlier performed together at the London O2 arena where they sang a cover of “The Long and Winding Road,” a Beatle’s classic. After Prince’s death, Elton John paid tribute to the legendary singer by singing “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” during his live performance at a Las Vegas concert.

