Scarlett Johansson Showed Off Sideboob Tattoo Sizzled At The Oscars

Scarlett Johansson looked incredible at the 89th Oscar Academy Awards but perhaps the highlight of her style was the sideboob tattoo that she showed off at the red carpet.

Johansson was one of the iconic female stars that graced the red carpet with a tasteful sense of style. She wore an almost see-through pink outfit with a bit of color-play to bring out more style and beauty. Scarlett flashed her sideboob tattoo thanks to the design of the dress which featured low-cut armpits.

Scarlett looked ravishing even in a long dress

Scarlett is one of the few celebrities that seemed to be going against the current norm of showing off a lot of skin on the red carpet. The dress she wore at the Oscars was rather conservative. The gown was long enough to sweep the floor and even though it was sheer, it was hard to see what she was working with underneath. She, therefore, opted for a less revealing look which is a bit of a deviation from what has been happening on red carpet events where female stars show off too much skin.

A very feminine and beautiful look

Johansson also proved that she can also be versatile when it comes to style. Though the dress was a conservative, it did not stop her from strutting her beauty on the red carpet. It also had a plunging neckline and the 32-year-old did not have a bra underneath, thus revealing a bit of cleavage as well as the sideboob tattoo.

The actress also rocked a nice haircut with some blonde highlights, which complimented the dress very well. She also accessorized with some shiny earrings, bangles on her wrist, and a belt around her waist. She also had a ring on her pinky finger and notably no marriage ring, especially considering her separation from husband Romain Dauriac. It was noted that she did away with her ring finger in January. The former couple has a 2-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy. There were reports that Scarlett is the one who called it quits. Earlier this month, she told Playboy magazine that monogamy is a lot of work. She was being interviewed for the March/April edition of the magazine.

“I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person,” Johansson told Playboy Magazine.

Despite her opinion about monogamy. She claims that she still respects it and has participated in it. However, her marriage seems to have been the victim of her opinion about monogamy. Meanwhile, there have been reports that the reason why they ended the marriage was because they did not have that much in common, especially with regards to their lifestyle.

“Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision,” a source familiar with the details revealed.

The breakup means that the actress is now back on the dating market, which is great news for those who have the hearts for her. The two started dating in 2012 and they got engaged in 2013. She might be single but the look at the Oscars proved that she still as sexy as ever, and her opinion about monogamy probably means she is eager to date someone new. She was previously married to Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds for about three years since 2008 but their marriage came to an end in 2011.

Meanwhile, Scarlett’s dress at the Oscar Awards was quite a stunner and it was definitely a head turner. She has clearly done a great job maintaining her fierce physique and even though she did not show it off too much at the Oscars, her dress was spectacular and the sideboob tattoo made for some interesting content to talk about.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]