Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Not Headed For A Split [Debunked]

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the rocks?

As the couple prepares for their Season 12 debut on tonight’s premiere episode of The Voice, rumors are swirling in regard to their potentially impending split. Luckily, however, these rumors are untrue.

According to an incorrect report by Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Blake Shelton was feeling humiliated by Gwen Stefani’s recent comments about him — and felt she was using their relationship for publicity. As fans may have seen, Stefani and Shelton are both currently promoting the new season of The Voice and have been asked about their relationship on multiple occasions.

“Blake Shelton doesn’t want Gwen Stefani to talk about their relationship in front of the cameras anymore. In fact, during a sneak peak [sic] of The Voice Season 12, Blake even begged his girlfriend to keep quiet about their hookups to contestants,” the false report stated, as revealed by Gossip Cop on February 25.

As Gossip Cop pointed out, Celebrity Dirty Laundry was spotlighting a moment from The Voice Season 12, in which Gwen Stefani was seen telling a contestant, “I just did a country song with Blake Shelton, so I’ve got the hookup.”

In response, Shelton told Stefani, “That is so inappropriate to be talking about our hookup!”

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Shelton may have been joking in the clip, but “insiders” have noticed that he hasn’t said much when it comes to his relationship with Gwen Stefani. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani has been talking to the press about their romance “for months now.” The outlet even suggested that it was Gwen Stefani who continued to bring up their relationship during interviews — not the interviewers themselves.

“For Blake, though, he’s had enough. That might also be why he hasn’t proposed to [Gwen Stefani] yet. By now, many fans expected Blake and Gwen to at least be engaged, but that hasn’t happened. At this point, no one even knows if Blake still wants to marry and settle down with someone like Gwen,” the incorrect report alleged.

Despite the speculation, Gossip Cop has pointed out that there is no actual proof the country singer feels “humiliated” or is “tired” of Gwen Stefani talking about their romance.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating in late 2015 after splits from their former partners, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. At the time their relationship began, Stefani and Shelton were filming the ninth season of The Voice. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first starred alongside one another on the seventh season of The Voice, but it wasn’t until Season 9 when things between them became romantic.

A short time after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their relationship, the couple began facing allegations of pregnancies and engagements. Most recently, a source claimed that Gwen Stefani had begun in vitro fertilization treatments last year in hopes of conceiving a child and while she ultimately chose to take a break from the treatments, she and Shelton are allegedly determined to start a family together.

“That’s their main focus right now,” an insider told Life & Style magazine last week. “She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Gwen Stefani is already mom to three boys, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, while Blake Shelton has no children of his own.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not spoken out about the latest rumors regarding their alleged plans for a baby, Shelton has joked about the idea in the past. For now, they appear to be completely happy and content with their dating relationship.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres tonight, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]