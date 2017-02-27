Emma Stone Reacts To Oscars 2017 Best Picture Mistake: ‘I Love ‘Moonlight’!’

Emma Stone just had the most unforgettable nights of her career after she was announced Best Actress just as La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture.

In what can only be described as an historic Oscars 2017, Emma Stone reacted on the controversial mistake in the announcement of the winning film for Best Picture during the 89th Academy Awards.

According to Variety, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land as the Oscar winner for Best Picture when in fact the card states it was Moonlight that got the award.

“There’s a mistake. ‘Moonlight’ you guys won best picture,” Jordan Horowitz declared, stunning all who attended the event at the Dolby Theater.

“This is not a joke, come up here. Moonlight has won best picture.”

Apparently, Beatty and Dunaway were given the wrong card when they were about to announce the winner for Best Picture—one that has Emma Stone’s name as the Best Actress for her performance in La La Land.

Thinking that the card was for Best Picture, Dunaway then went on to announce that Stone’s film won the Oscars, which was later retracted and corrected by Horowitz. Explaining the mistake, Beatty told the audience what really happened.

“I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, ‘La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

Disappointed La La Land cast and crew stepped down from the stage after everything was cleared.

Emma Stone who plays the lead role alongside Ryan Gosling was then flocked by the press backstage, curious about her reaction on the Oscars stunner.

“I f—ing love Moonlight! God, I love Moonlight so much!”

“I’m so excited for Moonlight. It was an amazing thing to hear La La Land [named Best Picture] and of course we wanted to win. But we’re all so excited for Moonlight. I think it’s one of the best films of all time, so I was pretty beside myself,” she explained.

Of course, the actress still wished that La La Land could have bagged the award and cannot help but wonder why such mistake was made, per another report from Variety.

“I also was holding my best actress in a leading role card [from the envelope] that entire time,” she said.

Clarifying her statement, Emma Stone then went on to explain that she only wanted to wrap her head around the truth, saying that she is not “trying to start anything.”

According to Variety, PriceWaterhouseCoopers accountants always bring two brief cases containing the winner cards and set them on each side of the stage. These are then given to the presenters before they walk out.

Fortunately, Emma Stone was an actress who took things positively even those that can be categorized as a disaster, saying that the moment just made the Academy Awards where she won her first Oscars was historical.

“I don’t even know what to say. I was still on such a buzzy train backstage that I was on another planet already. This felt like another planet. I think it’s an incredible outcome but a very strange happening for Oscar history.”

After that, she explained how she felt about La La Land not winning Best Picture.

“We had a jarring moment. It feels like real life. But everything feels like real life. This is an incredible honor, game-changing, but it’s still me. Nothing changes when I go back home.”

How will you react if you were in Emma Stone’s shoes during the whole Academy Award mix-up? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]