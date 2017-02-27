‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7: Recap of Episode 11, ‘Hostiles And Calamities’

Episode 11 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7 featured a character not seen since the mid-season finale. But, how will Eugene cope with Negan’s group?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 11 (entitled “Hostiles and Calamities”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7. Please proceed with caution if you want to avoid spoilers.

Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is up to his old tricks in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead. This character was taken hostage back in the mid-season finale for Season 7 and viewers have been wondering when he would appear again after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took Eugene hostage when discovering he could make bullets.

Now, Episode 11 explores how Eugene will interact with the Saviors in order to survive. And, as per his usual survival tactic, he claimed to be a scientist. While he isn’t an actual qualified scientist, he is an avid reader and his knowledge bank is rather extensive, so Eugene totally gets away with the ruse in this episode of The Walking Dead.

However, while he may be walking the walk and claiming he is Negan when asked who he is, a subtle smile as he is walking away at one point in Episode 11 indicates Eugene may be playing Negan’s group. It is difficult to decide where Eugene’s loyalties lie. While viewers would like to think Eugene will look for a way to return to Rick’s group in Season 7 of The Walking Dead, seeing him fall into the old habit of claiming to be a scientist makes one wonder if Eugene is only looking out for himself.

Even Negan is still testing Eugene, it seems, and sends his wives to tempt him. While they try their best, Eugene concentrates on video games rather than the women. Finally, though, they manage to convince him to make a death pill for one of Negan’s other wives, Amber (Autumn Dial). Viewers wonder if this is a cleverly laid play on Negan’s behalf or whether they genuinely want to help Amber end her misery. Asking for two pills seems like overkill though.

Meanwhile, Dwight (Austin Amelio) discovers his ex-wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), has gone missing along with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead. Negan wants Dwight to bring her back and Dwight returns to the house he once shared with Sherry before the outbreak. While she isn’t there, she has left him a letter. Sherry has disappeared, not wanting to be found, and informs Dwight, via the letter, that it is preferable to be dead than a member of Negan’s group.

Even though it seems there is a tight rein maintained by Negan in regard to the members of the Saviors, Dwight returns and tells the doctor that he killed Sherry quickly rather than bring her back to Negan. So, it seems Dwight may be on the road to swapping sides as was suggested in a recent interview Austin Amelio did with ComicBook. This is further enhanced when Dwight’s word gets the doctor killed.

And, it is this event, that sees the doctor get thrown into a furnace, that seems to be the tipping point for Eugene also in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead. While he has managed to make a couple of death pills, he refuses to hand them over to Negan’s wives. He insists he will not hand over pills that could be used on Negan, however, viewers were left wondering if Eugene is scared the women are setting him up on Negan’s behalf.

Regardless of who in playing who in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 7, the fact still remains that Eugene has made some pretty lethal pills and only time will tell if they manage to find their way into the wrong hands.

Episode 12, (entitled “Say Yes”) of Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, March 5 at 9 PM ET. The official synopsis for Episode 12 is below.

“Alexandrians scavenge for supplies.”

