Dallas Cowboys: Five Potential 2017 NFL Free Agency Targets

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were just a move or two away from a Super Bowl victory last season and are hoping to take the next step in 2017. After losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, the Cowboys will look to make some moves in free agency.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott took the NFL by storm in 2016. Dallas has the majority of their offense figured out moving forward, although improving around those two young talents would be wise as well.

On the defensive side of the football, the Cowboys showed major improvement this past season. They still have holes, especially when it comes to putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Dallas will likely spend the majority of their offseason money on defense, which gives them quite a few options to look at.

Jason Garrett has to be excited about the future of his football team. They have the potential to win at least one or two Super Bowls with Prescott leading the way and are still viewed as a top free agency landing spot. If they play their cards right this offseason, the Cowboys could bring in a few more key pieces.

All of that being said, which five players could be potential targets in 2017 NFL free agency?

2017 Free Agency Preview: Dallas Cowboys by @PFF_Matthttps://t.co/dr5cIgE4op — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 24, 2017

Darius Butler, Cornerback

If the Cowboys are looking to make a cheap addition to the defensive secondary, Darius Butler could be the guy. Butler has spent the last five years with the Colts and recorded 33 tackles, three interceptions, and seven broken up passes last year. Dallas could get him at a cheap price and he could help take their defense to the next level.

Jeremy Kerley, Wide Receiver

Assuming the Cowboys don’t go out of their way to re-sign Terrance Williams, they could be looking for a replacement. Jeremy Kerley is a potential target should the Cowboys search for one. Last season with the San Francisco 49ers, Kerley racked up 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns and would be a solid depth pickup for the Cowboys.

Andre Ellington, Running Back

Dallas could very well be looking at pursuing a new backup running back this offseason. Lance Dunbar and Darren McFadden are both likely to leave, which could leave a hole. Andre Ellington would make a lot of sense to back Elliott up and wouldn’t cost much on the open market.

National analyst: Cowboys need to make 'bold move' to sign DE Jason Pierre-Paul https://t.co/LKPtGfSYTo pic.twitter.com/a9ajb6bPX3 — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) February 14, 2017

Jason Pierre-Paul, Defensive End

Signing Jason Pierre-Paul would be a big step in the right direction for the Cowboys’ pass rush. Pierre-Paul has been a threat for the division rival New York Giants for years and could fill a major hole in Dallas. JPP may not end up leaving the Giants but if he does, the Cowboys need to be one of his potential suitors.

Trumaine Johnson, Cornerback

There is no guarantee that Trumaine Johnson will end up leaving the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. If he does and the Cowboys decide to make a big splash in free agency, they could be a perfect fit. Johnson is one of the more underrated players in the NFL and would be a big boost to the Dallas defense.

Expect to see the Cowboys consider aggressive moves in free agency this offseason. There are plenty of holes for them to fill, with these five players being potential targets that could fit those needs. Dallas may not make any major moves this offseason, but if they do, they will put themselves in a better position to finally bring the Lombardi Trophy back to town.

Do you think these five players are good free agency targets for the Dallas Cowboys? What other players do you think they should target when free agency opens up? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Bill Kostroun/AP Images]