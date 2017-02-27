Blanca Blanco Suffers A Serious Wardrobe Malfunction At The Oscars 2017

She’s not one of the nominated or even among Hollywood’s A-listers, but she achieved her goal for the night to make a name for her own. Going to the Oscars 2017 underwear-free, Blanca revealed much more than she bargained for. Wearing an extremely high slit right at her “area,” chances are big for a wardrobe malfunction.

Blanca establishes name in industry as the woman who showed too much

Who is she? You’re not the only one who has never heard of the actress’s name before. Blanca Blanco has starred in films like Beverly Hills Christmas and Teen Star Academy. Although she has no nominations for films she has starred in, she made sure that everyone knows her name before the night ends.

She risked an epic wardrobe malfunction in a revealing embellished yellow gown which features a thigh-high slit right at her crotch. You probably now have an idea the horror of walking around in such an eye-popping number. Blanca wasn’t afraid to bare it all at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday as she opted to go panty-free on the red carpet. Yep, her womanhood was on full exposure for the cameras.

#Repost @portalfamosos with @repostapp ・・・ Plena Blanca Blanco best red carpet #Oscar A post shared by Blanca Blanco (@blancablancoactress) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

The actress instantly became the center of attention as she walked down the red carpet. She wore a short-sleeved skintight yellow gown with shoulder ruffles. Her tiny waist was cinched with a golden belt, and she completed her look with black ankle-strap stilettos. Blanca had her hair parted off-center and was pulled back from her face in a tight and sleek bun. With her eyebrows on fleek and keeping her makeup light, the actress’s look was perfect — not too heavy nor too light for the event.

However, her gown failed to compliment her looks. The gold frock, aside from the very high slit, features an embellished silver detailing and a small train. Brunette Blanca just shrugged off the major wardrobe malfunction and continued to smile sultrily in front of photographers. She did not mind the peek show she gave us with her ladybits.

If you want the masses to know you, just do what Miss Blanco did. Go for a risqué look at public events and be prepared to be included on the Worst Dressed list.

She’s not the only one who has no qualms in showing their womanhood

The Oscars isn’t just the only event for wardrobe malfunctions. In November 2016 at the American Music Awards, Chrissy Teigen made sure all eyes were on her as she stole the scene with a barely-there black evening gown. The 30-year-old model wore a dangerously revealing black gown with rib cage high slits on both sides. The slits were pinned together with a safety pin on each side to prevent any unwanted full-on exposure, but the tiny metals could only do so little to protect Chrissy from a major wardrobe malfunction.

When the model would pivot around, the dress would shift ever so slightly revealing her “center area” in the process. But Teigen, who started her career as a sexy model, took the serious faux pas like a pro. She just laughed it off and smiled again for the cameras. That dress comes with a wardrobe malfunction tag, but if you have a hot body to show off like Chrissy. Why not flaunt it?

Afterward, John Legend’s beau wrote a smart tweet about her experience in showing the world her lady zone. She wrote, “#AMAs! I love you so much @jenatkinhair @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle @kimmiekyees (apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hoo-ha) dress is #YouseofAkbar and shoes are @dsquared2and laser hair removal is @sevlaseraesthetics.”

#AMAs! love you so so so much @jenatkinhair @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle @kimmiekyees (apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha) dress is #yousefakbar and shoes are @dsquared2 and laser hair removal is @sevlaseraesthetics A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:45am PST

Blanca Blanco can take notes from Chrissy Teigen herself.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]