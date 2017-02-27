‘Zootopia’ Named 89th Academy Awards Best Animated Feature; Sequel In The Works?

Zootopia has recently added an Oscar to its list of recognitions as the animated film from Disney bags the Best Animated Feature Film of the year during the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Disney’s animation which served both as entertainment for kids as well as an eye-opener for adults on the issue of discrimination continues to make a mark after getting recognized at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, Annies, and many other award-giving bodies.

Congrats to Team #Zootopia on their #AcademyAwards win for Best Animated Feature! #Oscars ???????????????? A post shared by Disney's Zootopia. (@zootopiadisney) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

Now, 2016’s Zootopia bags recognition from the 89th Academy Awards after it was named the Best Animated Feature Film for its gentle presentation of “topical messages involving themes like bigotry, racism and prejudice,” according to ABC News Chicago.

According to the outlet, the animated movie from Disney has become an avenue for awareness of significant socio-political issues, specifically on the matter of inclusion.

Upon accepting the Academy Award, Zootopia directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard expressed their gratitude that their message came through.

“That’s always been the job of fairy tales and fables. To be able to put into a safe package, and an easy to approach package, very large ideas, and topics that might be harder to broach if you just start from square one,” Moore said.

Howard, on the other hand, admitted that Zootopia was a film that provides parents with the proper medium to speak with their children about equality and discrimination.

“The film was sort of meant to be some way for people to talk with their children and as adults about bias and stereotype. And as you can see by what’s going on, it’s a great time for people to talk about it.”

Zootopia revolves around the story of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), a bunny who goes on a quest to “make the world a better place” by becoming a police officer.

After succeeding in her studies and becoming part of the law enforcement, Judy realizes that her goal might be a bit more difficult to achieve especially since her vision of the world is far from reality.

As she tries her hardest to make a mark even after being assigned as a meter maid, Judy encounters Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a sly fox who makes a living out of conning other people. In a twist of fate, Judy finds herself seeking for Nick’s help in solving the case of missing predators in the city of Zootopia.

According to the Huffington Post, Zootopia’s message of the film focuses on “the dangers of stereotyping and discriminating in a multicultural world” whereas people of different races are represented by animals—the prey and predator.

While the film was released earlier in 2016, it proved to be relevant in the year’s most significant event in the United States: the November Presidential Elections.

The outlet believes that Disney’s animated movie became more relevant because of “the fear-based rise of President Donald Trump’s popularity.” This, says Howard, basically defines “[the film’s] entire third act is about” where the “villain is using fear to stoke division.”

“I don’t think we could have predicted it any closer with this film,” he added.

Relevance aside, Zootopia performed well in the box office since its March 2016 release with $340 million domestic earnings and over $1 billion all-in-all worldwide.

Because of this, fans have been waiting for Zootopia 2 to be released which may be sooner rather than later considering how Howard and Moore confirmed that there is enough material for a sequel, as reported by OPP Trends.

Red carpet ready! ????: @ByronPHoward on Twitter A post shared by Disney's Zootopia. (@zootopiadisney) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

The Inquisitr also previously reported about speculations on Zootopia 2’s upcoming news-based theme which revolves around Judy and Nick becoming a mixed-race couple.

Do you believe Zootopia deserves the Academy Award? Let us know what your think via the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Walt Disney Co.]