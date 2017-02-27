2017 Oscars Screw-Up: Warren Beatty Reads Wrong Film For Best Picture

In what can only be seen as the biggest screw-up in entertainment since Steve Harvey read the wrong name as the winner for the Miss Universe Pageant 2015, it also happened at the Oscars. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway came out on stage to read the nominees and then, the winner for the Academy Award for Best Picture. When they announced La La Land as the winner, the crowd went wild. The only problem is that they were wrong.

Yes, it wasn’t La La Land which won the Oscar for Best Picture, but it ended up being Moonlight, and the official card proved it.

Moonlight wins best picture at the #Oscars – after presenter Warren Beatty wrongfully announces La La Land as winner. ???? pic.twitter.com/Ut7YQfRKSC — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 27, 2017

After reading the nominees for Best Picture, Warren Beatty opened the envelope to announce the winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture. He looked a bit confused and kept stalling, looking at the card, stalling, and looking at the card again.

Faye Dunaway can be heard whispering “You’re horrible” while laughing and grabbing the card from him. It is then that she read La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture award, and the crowd erupted in applause.

The cast and crew came up on stage to read their acceptance speeches, but something seemed wrong. A member of the production crew came out on stage and began talking to those standing around and something seemed off. Before long, the answer was given…the wrong film name had been read.

It wasn’t actually La La Land that had won, but it was Moonlight.

#Moonlight wins #Oscar2017 Best Picture after Warren Beatty reads out La La Land by mistake pic.twitter.com/MWMBDO8NO9 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 27, 2017

As the cast and crew for Moonlight came onto the stage to accept their Oscar, Warren Beatty tried to explain what happened to the crowd. He let them know that the card he read said “Emma Stone for La La Land,” and he wasn’t entirely sure what to do.

It appears as if the wrong card had been given to him and Dunaway as the couple walked out on stage.

Video of the whole #BestPicture disaster, including Warren Beatty trying to tell people what happened. pic.twitter.com/8eLY6Rxh9Z — BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) February 27, 2017

As recapped by NDTV Movies, the mix-up is one of the biggest in the history of the Academy Awards which were bringing its 89th set of nominations forth this year.

The cast and crew of La La Land were all very gracious as they handed the awards and the stage over to those in Moonlight. They quickly made room on the stage and left to step off to the side so that the rightful winners of the Best Picture award could give their acceptance speeches.

It may be needless to say, but the majority of those in attendance just didn’t know what to do with what was going on. They wanted to cheer, they wanted to cry, and they simply wanted to know what was going on. Warren Beatty obviously felt bad about the mix-up at the Oscars, but it really doesn’t seem as if it was his fault.

Warren Beatty will surely get a lot of heat for his screw-up at the 2017 Oscars, but it really wasn’t his fault. As you could see, he seemed very unsure when opening the envelope to name the Academy Award winner for Best Picture, but Faye Dunaway went ahead and read La La Land. It was soon after that everyone realized it was really Moonlight which had officially won the award, and that cast came to the stage to rightfully accept the statue.

