‘WWE SmackDown LIVE’ Preview: February 28, 2017

After the battle royal main event of last week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE ended without a clear winner, the challenger for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33 has yet to be determined. On this week’s episode of SmackDown, A.J. Styles and Luke Harper go one-on-one to name an official No. 1 contender, while the story arc involving John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Miz and Maryse continues to unfold.

AJ Styles and Luke Harper to face off in No. 1 Contender’s Match for WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania next… https://t.co/yxLdbylvlP pic.twitter.com/3PFX9LFjT6 — WWEFantasyPlus (@wwefantasyplus) February 22, 2017

As far as championships go on the blue brand, Alexa Bliss won back the SmackDown Women’s Championship last week after defeating Becky Lynch in an impromptu title match. It’s still unclear, however, if the title will be defended at WrestleMania 33. And when it comes to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, The Usos look to make a move on American Alpha, as they continue to milk their new heel turn for all that it’s worth.

Then there is Dean Ambrose, the WWE Intercontinental Champion, who continues to run into problems with Baron Corbin. All signs point to Corbin challenging Ambrose for the IC title, with The Lone Wolf hoping to build on his WrestleMania resume after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. And even though it is a title that belongs to the red brand, 205 Live will certainly address Neville vs. Jack Gallagher on Tuesday night, which will ultimately decide who is the WWE Cruiserweight Champion headed into WrestleMania 33.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 33 Card

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (confirmed)

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton — WWE Championship Match (tentative)

Kevin Owens (c) vs. TBD — Universal Championship Match (tentative)

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns (unconfirmed)

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neil (unconfirmed)

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin — Intercontinental Championship Match (unconfirmed)

American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (unconfirmed)

With over a month before WWE WrestleMania 33, the only match confirmed for the event before this week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE is the match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg — and even that could be changed to a Universal Championship Match before April 2. WrestleMania 33 will air live on Sunday, April 2, from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official WrestleMania 33 preview page.

Alexa Bliss is the first ever two time WWE SmackDown Women's champion. pic.twitter.com/rtb3VlYm3m — WWE Female Facts (@WWEfemalefacts) February 22, 2017

