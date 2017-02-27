‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Justin Hartley Teases Shockers Ahead With Jack’s Death

This Is Us spoilers have teased that more about Jack Pearson’s death will be revealed before Season 1 wraps and fans have been buzzing over their theories for some time now. It was recently revealed that Milo Ventimiglia’s Pearson character passes away when the “Big Three” are teens, and it has been made clear that Chrissy Metz’s Kate still carries so much grief over her father’s death that she can’t even talk about it. Are any of the theories that viewers have put together about this impending tragedy right?

Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, recently teased via Us Weekly that he is confident that fans won’t guess the truth about Jack Pearson’s death ahead of time. He says that he reads some of the speculation that viewers have posted online, and so far, he has not seen anybody get it right. While there are numerous theories floating around, one popular one has been that the Pearson family patriarch will die in a drunk driving accident, a theory that picked up speed after he was recently shown upset about Rebecca’s decision to go on tour with an ex-boyfriend and he had a drink.

While Hartley teases that he is sure that nobody will guess the exact storyline ahead of time, he does share some This Is Us spoilers about how it will play out. He says that whatever happens to the family patriarch is unexpected, heartbreaking, sad, deep, and moving. Justin adds that what happens is very, very painful and that it will stay with everybody for some time.

Viewers have been anxious to know when they would find out more about this death, and Vulture notes that show creator Dan Fogelman has said that some key details will be held over into Season 2. In fact, Fogelman’s teases have made it sound as if viewers may not find out the “how” to this mystery before the current season wraps. However, Hartley’s recent This Is Us spoilers and teases make it sound as if much of the how of Pearson’s death comes before the Season 1 finale ends.

When asked about the impending This Is Us tragedy by TMZ, Hartley said that everybody will find out how Jack died and he reiterated that it’s heartbreaking and devastating. He added that it’ll be worth the wait and all of this talk will surely send fans into overdrive trying to come up with a scenario that fits what’s known so far, but that hasn’t been widely speculated about yet. Based on how Justin is talking about this, it certainly sounds as if these scenes have been filmed already.

There is no new episode of This Is Us airing on February 28 due to a presidential address, so Episode 17 will air on March 7. Spoilers via TV Guide detail that “What Now?” is up next and it looks like much of this will focus on William’s funeral. There are flashbacks of Jack and Rebecca as she heads off on tour and everybody will see Kevin and Sophie draw closer to one another again. In addition, Kate will try to talk with Toby about her father’s death, but she’ll continue to struggle.

The Season 1 finale, Episode 18, will air on March 14, but little is known about that one yet. NBC has already renewed This Is Us for not only a second season, but a third as well, and those who love the series are thrilled to know it’ll be sticking around for a while. How much of a cliffhanger is on the way regarding this Pearson tragedy as this debut set of episodes wraps?

How do you think Milo Ventimiglia’s character of Jack Pearson dies on This Is Us? Spoilers revealing at least a few more tidbits should emerge before that last show of Season 1 and fans will certainly amp up their speculation now that Justin Hartley has teased a few more tidbits.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]