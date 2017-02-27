Five Of The Best Movies On Netflix For Sports Fans [February 2017]

Some of the best movies on Netflix are perfect for sports fans. Whether you are in the mood for a comedy, an enthralling documentary, or a riveting drama, some of the best movies on Netflix centers on sports.

Goon

A bouncer becomes a hockey player where his only job is to beat the living snot out of anyone in his way.

Seann William Scott, Liev Schreiber, Alison Pill, and Eugene Levy star in this irreverent slapstick comedy. The film received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike and it is considered one of the funniest movies on Netflix.

Mr. 3000

A retired baseball star finds out years after his retirement that he didn’t actually reach 3,000 hits. The 47-year-old is determined to get back into the sport to achieve the goal he thought his career was cemented on.

Bernie Mac and Angela Bassett star in this heartwarming comedy-drama. This is a straightforward story that offers no surprises, and most likely you will see the ending coming a mile away. But the movie isn’t about the ending or giving the audiences surprises; it’s about life, love, and rediscovering your true inspiration and meaning in life.

He Got Game

An inmate tries to earn an early release by convincing his son to play basketball at the governor of New York’s alma mater.

Denzel Washington and Milla Jovovich star in this Spike Lee classic that audiences continue to discover and love. The Chicago Reader describes why this is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“Colleagues of mine have called this Spike Lee’s best feature since Malcolm X… He Got Game is certainly Lee’s best narrative film in years, and the fact that it’s based on an original script—as were Do the Right Thing and Jungle Fever—is surely telling. As usual, Lee tries many kinds of stylistic effects and uses wall-to-wall music (by Aaron Copland and Public Enemy); what’s different this time is how personally driven the story feels.”

The Benchwarmers

Three men who feel they had missed opportunities when they were kids form a three-player baseball team to compete against children baseball teams.

This hilarious comedy starring Rob Schneider, Craig Kilborn, Jon Heder, Tim Meadows, and David Spade flopped among critics but audiences loved it. If you are looking for movies on Netflix with a deep meaning, then keep on looking. There is nothing more here than baseball, slapstick foolery, and crude humor, but sometimes that’s exactly the kind of movie we need from Netflix to unwind.

Champs

This riveting movie follows the careers of three boxers: Evander Holyfield, Bernard Hopkins, and Mike Tyson. This is a must-watch not only for boxing or sports fans, but for anyone who enjoys an insightful story. You don’t have to like sports or any of the athletes highlighted in order to get something out of this Netflix gem. A.V. Club describes why this is one of the most popular documentary movies on Netflix.

“It’s mostly told through the eyes and words of three relatively recent champions: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Bernard Hopkins, who have a staggering amount in common. Champs takes some time to act as a quickie bio for each, skating over their career arcs with great highlights of important fights. Each fighter gets time to tell his story, and each is candid and thoughtful (and in some moments regretful) about their histories. Tyson, like it or not, seems to be a changed man—humbled both by the loss of his fortune and, much more so, the death of his 4-year-old daughter in 2009.”

