‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Shocking Kidnapping And Eric Brady’s Comeback

The month of February may be coming to an end, but the drama is really just picking up for Days of Our Lives. The soap opera so affectionately referred to as DOOL by its fans is not going to let any off-screen issues as it moves toward a 52nd season. There will be a lot going on this week, but the biggest things you need to prepare for are a shocking kidnapping and the long-awaited return of none other than Eric Brady.

While the darker storylines that have been part of the soap opera for some time now are still going to be around a while longer, they just need to be played out. This past week, the fans watched as the custody of baby Holly was granted to Chloe and this did not sit well with Nicole, who is about to lose her mind.

As reported by TV Insider, Arianne Zucker decided to talk about her character of Nicole and what she may be thinking. Honestly, she doesn’t even know what her own character is doing, but what is known is that on March 1, 2017, Nicole is kidnapping baby Holly and heading out on their own.

“I don’t know! Is she thinking? All she wants is some precious time with this teeny-tiny baby. It means everything to her. It could last a week. It could last for years. All she knows for sure is that this is the moment, and she’s seizing it. I don’t think there’s any mother who watches our show who wouldn’t understand why Nicole is doing this. [Laughs] Well, except for the ones who hate my character.”

After all, it was Nicole’s embryo that was used in the surrogacy which saw Chloe give birth to Holly. Still, the law states that Chloe has rightful custody, but Nicole isn’t going to let something silly as legalities stand in her way of baby time.

Now, let’s move on to someone else who has had some legal troubles and that would be Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). While the fans may be thrilled to see him back on Days of Our Lives, Nicole could really do without him right now.

Last year, the TV Line reported of Eric Brady’s return to Days of Our Lives in early 2017 and the fans could not be happier to see him. You know, the Eric Brady who went to jail for a drunk driving accident which ended up killing Daniel, Nicole’s true love?

Yes, that’s the same guy and Nicole is not going to be happy to see him back in town as confirmed by Arianne Zucker.

“Yeah, and Nicole wants him dead. I think she really would kill Eric if she got the chance. The grief she feels over losing Daniel—who brought her the only true happiness she’d had in years—is unimaginable. She just can’t let it go. Days can get kinda kooky, but this pain Nicole feels is raw and real. It brings a lot of truth to the show.”

For now, Nicole needs to be careful about the cops being called on her by Chloe who will want to know where her baby is. The manhunt will be on for Holly as reported by Celeb Dirty Laundry, but it is going to last for some length of time and it will not be safe at all.

Days of Our Lives is really going to be one of those shows that will be hard to ever take off the air as the backlash would probably be too much. Fans are not going to let DOOL be taken away from them and they will do whatever it takes to keep it rolling. Storylines such as Nicole kidnapping baby Holly and the return of Eric Brady may still be more in the darker tones that fans aren’t thrilled with, but the changes are coming and it just takes time.

