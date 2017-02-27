Amatus Sami-Karim Pictures: Mahershala Ali’s Wife In Spotlight After Oscar Win

Amatus Sami-Karim may be home tending to her newborn baby, but Mahershala Ali’s wife is one of the biggest winners on Academy Awards night after her husband’s groundbreaking win.

Ali took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Moonlight, becoming the first Muslim actor ever to win the award. But his moment was shared with his wife, who just days ago gave birth to the couple’s daughter.

In his acceptance speech, Mahershala Ali made sure to give his wife credit for all the work she did during the Hollywood awards season, which USA Today noted place during her third trimester.

Lastly, I want to thank my wife who is in her third trimester during award season. We just had a daughter four days ago, so I just, I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and help and really carrying me through it all. Thank you, I really appreciate it, peace and blessings.

The loving mention sent many people to the internet in search of pictures of Amatus Sami-Karim, and one of the most popular ones came from Ali himself. Just a few days ago, the 41-year-old actor shared a picture of Sami-Karim cuddling with their newborn daughter.

Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali ????2/22/17 #pisces A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

The Instagram picture went viral, gaining tens of thousands of likes and shares from Ali’s followers.

Mahershala Ali — whose full name is actually Mahershalalhashbaz — said he and wife Amatus Sami-Karim wanted to go with a simpler name for their daughter.

It’s a symbolic name so he didn’t actually have to live through life with that name … but I have to live through life with that name,” he joked during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel (via Us Weekly). “You should see TSA’s eyes.”

They ended up on Bari Najma Ali.

More pictures of Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim can be seen on the actor’s Instagram page here or on her page here.

